Pierre Hermé Joins Häagen-Dazs to Create an Haute Couture Feast

On June 13, at the residence of the French Consul General in Shanghai, a grand launch event of the new Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé haute couture macaron ice cream series called "French it up" was grandly held. Mr. Joan Valadou, Consul General of France in Shanghai, Mr. Peter Everett, Vice President of Marketing, International, and Mr. Dragon Lu, Head of Häagen-Dazs BU China, were all present. The spring and summer delicious high-end customization created by French romance, and the inspiration collision of macaron and ice cream, jointly interpret the fashionist art of Häagen-Dazs advanced customization aesthetics.



"Häagen-Dazs, as a very popular brand in the world, has a core R&D center and factory in France. It is one of the bridges connecting French and Chinese food culture. I'm very glad to be invited to participate in this event, with the hope that Häagen-Dazs will deliver more French desserts and delicacies to China in the future." Mr. Joan Valadou, Consul General of France in Shanghai, said in his speech.

The cross-border cooperation of the two legendary brands awakens people's inner yearning for love.



"The creative collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a masterful process that showcases the legendary craftsmanship of our brand. We are all passionate about innovating and reinterpreting classic treats, treating ice cream as a way of our life. Consumers can not only immerse themselves in the wonderful colors and sweet taste, but also their inner yearning for love is awaken, so that everyone can immerse themselves in the rich French touch through the wonderful combination of macaron and ice cream, to awaken the endless enjoyment of the senses." Peter Everett, Vice President of Marketing, International, said when talking about the cooperation between the two parties.



In the past 30 years since Häagen-Dazs entered China in 1996, from the familiar " Love her, treat her Haagen-Dazs " to the current " Don't Hold Back ", the quality lifestyle advocated by Haagen-Dazs makes every taste of Häagen-Dazs an unforgettable experience. No matter where, when Häagen-Dazs is mentioned, people will think of extremely delicious and tempting ice cream. It is not only a kind of ice cream, but also a symbol of high-quality life and taste.



Pierre Hermé is a legendary figure in the French pastry world, who has been dedicated to creating the luxurious taste of exquisite desserts with craftmanship. Pierre Hermé Paris, a dessert brand named after him, has spread to many countries and cities around the world for more than 20 years since its launch in 1998. He said in the interview, "I am very excited and proud of our new collaboration. For the past 20 years, I have been continuously creating and reinterpreting my macaron creations, which is also my favorite and proudest field of creation. Macarons are my identity, so I seek to work with great brands. When Häagen-Dazs proposed the idea of putting macarons in ice cream, I felt the brand's enthusiasm and creativity. We jointly researched and developed products, and created a series of high-end works that are completely new in terms of quality and taste. I think it is undoubtedly a very successful cooperation."



Leading the fashionist aesthetics of advanced customization, embracing the global marketing ecology.



It is reported that the Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé haute couture macaron ice cream series is another important milestone in the brand's commitment to leading the fashionism of the younger generation. Based on the enthusiasm of the Z generation for co-branding trend and the consumption behavior of self-expression, this joint feast of " French it up " takes the fashionism led by Häagen-Dazs as the keynote of the event, and delivers the brand's romantic luxury trend, high-quality personality and style to consumers. The dishes of the same series launched simultaneously with Häagen-Dazs Macaron series ice cream restore pure French sweetness with luxurious high-quality ingredients.



As Dragon Lu, Head of Häagen-Dazs BU China, said: “In recent years, Häagen-Dazs has continuously accelerated digital empowerment, deepened omni-channel development, and built a multi-scenario sales model to effectively reach consumers’ minds. Through the luxury trend of the brand image, attractiveness of the brand endorsement, and penetration of the brand communication, consumers' yearning for Häagen-Dazs can be effectively stimulated."



Focusing on the constantly updated consumption habits, the offline stores cover first- and second-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, centering on its own stores. Continued efforts have been made to explore the markets in lower-tier cities through cooperation with retail customers. In terms of catering channels, we adhere to the two-way empowerment of brands and professions, and work with customers to create a win-win ecosystem. Meanwhile, we also focus on the development of digital transformation and lay out a digital and intelligent e-commerce matrix to provide consumers with more diversified and convenient purchase paths. "Where the consumers are, we will be there," Dragon Lu said, "Through brand renewal, product innovation, and channel empowerment, Häagen-Dazs will continue to improve consumer experience and lead a new way of refined and luxurious life."

[All images courtesy of Häagen-Dazs]