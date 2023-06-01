Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish season is upon us, and Elements Restaurant restaurant at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai is offering a wide range of Shanghai’s favorite summertime food.

These local crayfish dishes are cooked in a variety of flavors, including Thirteen Spices Crayfish, Malaysia Crayfish Curry, Cold Poached Crayfish and Chaoshan Crayfish cooked with rice wine, among others.

The Japanese kitchen at Elements is most famous for its Chaoshan Crayfish cooked with rice wine, Warship Sushi and Salmon Nigiri, as well as Tuna, Salmon and Octopus Sashimi.

Diners can also enjoy new signature selections during this season. The team will continue to prepare signature dishes, like the chef’s favorite pasta and a Malaysian feast with traditional flavors – think Tom Kha Gai, Bak Kut Teh and Seafood Tom Yam.

Here is a sample of a few crayfish top flavor picks...

Crayfish with Garlic



The greatest pleasure of eating Braised Crayfish with Minced Garlic is the ever-present garlic-forward flavor.

The crayfish meat is soaked in a garlic broth, chock-full of rich garlicky goodness that lingers long after the meal ends.

Spicy Crayfish



Braised Spicy Crayfish is the soul of Shanghai summer. With chili, Chinese prickly-ash and a handful of secret spices, the crayfish is stir-fried.

After cooking, the bright red crayfish emit a red oil that pleasantly permeates the soup the crayfish swim in upon serving.

When you gently peel the crayfish, you can hear the shell pop, and the tender meat springs freely from the shell, ready to be devoured.

Crayfish Promotion Details



Date: Now through Sep 30, 2023

Hours: 5.30-9.30pm daily

Location: Elements Restaurant, 1/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

For reservations or more information, please call +86 (21) 3867 9048 or visit: fb.guestexperience@kempinski.com.

[All images courtesy of Elements Restaurant at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai]