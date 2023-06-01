  1. home
  2. Articles

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

By Sponsored, June 1, 2023

0 0

Crayfish season is upon us, and Elements Restaurant restaurant at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai is offering a wide range of Shanghai’s favorite summertime food. 

_MG_6914p.jpg

These local crayfish dishes are cooked in a variety of flavors, including Thirteen Spices Crayfish, Malaysia Crayfish Curry, Cold Poached Crayfish and Chaoshan Crayfish cooked with rice wine, among others.

_MG_6926ps.jpg

The Japanese kitchen at Elements is most famous for its Chaoshan Crayfish cooked with rice wine, Warship Sushi and Salmon Nigiri, as well as Tuna, Salmon and Octopus Sashimi

_MG_6909p.jpg

Diners can also enjoy new signature selections during this season. The team will continue to prepare signature dishes, like the chef’s favorite pasta and a Malaysian feast with traditional flavors – think Tom Kha Gai, Bak Kut Teh and Seafood Tom Yam.

_MG_6901ps.jpg

Here is a sample of a few crayfish top flavor picks...

Crayfish with Garlic

_MG_6890p.jpg

The greatest pleasure of eating Braised Crayfish with Minced Garlic is the ever-present garlic-forward flavor.

The crayfish meat is soaked in a garlic broth, chock-full of rich garlicky goodness that lingers long after the meal ends.

Spicy Crayfish

_MG_6896p.jpg

Braised Spicy Crayfish is the soul of Shanghai summer. With chili, Chinese prickly-ash and a handful of secret spices, the crayfish is stir-fried.

After cooking, the bright red crayfish emit a red oil that pleasantly permeates the soup the crayfish swim in upon serving.

When you gently peel the crayfish, you can hear the shell pop, and the tender meat springs freely from the shell, ready to be devoured. 

Crayfish Promotion Details 

Date: Now through Sep 30, 2023
Hours: 5.30-9.30pm daily
Location: Elements Restaurant, 1/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

For reservations or more information, please call +86 (21) 3867 9048 or visit: fb.guestexperience@kempinski.com.

[All images courtesy of Elements Restaurant at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai]

crayfish

more news

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

Feeding on the bottom feeders: a summer guide to eating xiaolongxia.

Ze'Vero: A Delightful Slice of Italy in Guangzhou

Ze'Vero: A Delightful Slice of Italy in Guangzhou

Nestled in the heart of Guangzhou, Ze'Vero brings a slice of Italy to the bustling streets of this vibrant city.

Final Call for Tickets to Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party!

Final Call for Tickets to Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party!

Kick off patio season at Shanghai's highest rooftop terrace, Flair!

2022 DRiNK Magazine Award Winners & Drink Street Details

Who won what at the 2022 DRiNK Awards

Badass Women of Booze History

Raise a glass to women who do what they want.

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

See which restaurants and bars were crowned at our annual Food and Drink Awards, voted for by our readers.

Man, Myth, Legend: Yao Lu on Union Trading Co.'s Evolution

How Yao Lu grew a neighborhood bar into one recognized on the World's 50 Best List

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Don't miss out on the chance to nominate your favorite venues!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

90 Awesome Things to do This Weekend in GBA

90 Awesome Things to do This Weekend in GBA

Indian Association Kids Rally Community for Blood Donation!

Indian Association Kids Rally Community for Blood Donation!

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives