12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar-Taxkorgan-Urumqi-Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

4-Day 'Avatar Mountain' Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge – walk it if you dare!

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

3-Day Beijing: Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple & Great Wall



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Being one of the four earliest ancient civilizations, China has more to offer than travelers can imagine. And as the capital city of China, Beijing is also one of the oldest cities in the world.

On this three-day trip, explore Beijing's most significant sights, including the Forbidden city, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple and the Great Wall, showcasing the diverse and rich culture of Beijing.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ (so called because it is so picturesque) and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

3-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and the nomadic traditions of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland.

Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert.

Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day Xingchang Hiking & Fairyland Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

TLocated in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

5-Day Ningxai: Exciting Desert Activities @ Winery Tasting



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Ningxia, one of the five autonomous regions of China, boasts an exotic atmosphere. Ride a camel through the desert like an adventurer, and then taste unique types of wine in the local prestigious winery.

Release yourself in this broad land and enjoy multiple exciting desert activities. Ningxia offers you the unforgettable experience of a desert trip!

3-Day Rafting & Hiking in Beautiful Shimen Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

A special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. Take in rafting and swimming, and hike the ancient trail from Zhejiang to Anhui Province.

Huihanggudao, or Huihang Ancient Road, is an ancient trade route followed by the merchants between Anhui and Zhejiang, playing an important role in Chinese history like the Silk Road and Tea Route.



It is known for the best hiking routes near Shanghai, yet is relatively unknown, so it's a great way to get away from the crowds and hectic city life.

Enjoy authentic lunches in village restaurants, beautiful scenery and much more, all with the new friends you’ll meet along the way!

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]