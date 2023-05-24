  1. home
  2. Articles

Noodle Nightmare! Restaurant Fined for Eating Competition

By Billy Jiang, May 24, 2023

0 0

In a culinary escapade gone wrong, a restaurant in Shenzhen found itself in hot water after its outrageous competitive eating promotion raised eyebrows and appetites.

The establishment, aiming for a bowl-slurping spectacle, lured customers with the tantalizing offer of "Free of Charge for finishing FOUR bowls of noodles in 30 minutes! Win RMB888 for FIVE, and RMB1,288 for SIX!"

Little did they know that their overzealous promotion would soon leave them with empty pockets and a rumbling stomach.

The challenge dared customers to consume an astounding eight kilograms of noodles, enough to feed a small army or a very hungry Godzilla! But, while the restaurant's enthusiasm was commendable, the local market regulatory authority had other plans.

Not amused by the spectacle, the authorities quickly pounced on the illegal promotion, serving up a fine that left the restaurant gasping for air.

The consequences of this over-the-top gastronomic challenge go beyond just the diners' wallets. Nutritionists warn of the perils of gluttony. Consuming more food than one's body requires, and testing the limits of your own digestive system is totally unnecessary and potentially harmful.

_20230524104335.jpg

"Big Belly Competition" launched by a hotel in Xiamen. Image via China Consumer News.

But this was not an isolated incident in China's battle against food waste. Just last April, a hotel in Xiamen unveiled the audacious 'Big Belly Competition,' where restaurant guests were tasked with devouring several 1.5-kilogram burgers within half an hour. 

The market regulatory authority in Shenzhen states that such promotional activities induce consumers to over order, resulting in significant food waste, which is considered illegal behavior.

So, for restaurant owners, under what circumstances is it considered illegal?

1. Inducing consumers to over order.

2. Failing to prominently display anti-food waste signs or labels.

3. On-site staff not providing explanations or guiding consumers to order according to their needs and in appropriate quantities.

4. Online ordering systems also lacking reminders against food waste.

All of the above constitute illegal behavior as they fail to actively remind or alert consumers about preventing food waste.

China's battle against food waste doesn't stop there. A law implemented in 2021 has cracked down on competitive eating and the sharing of binge-eating videos.

Food businesses are encouraged to remind customers about the need to be mindful of food waste and to actively discourage it.

Restaurants found guilty of inducing or misleading behavior that lead to diners wasting food receive a warning, while serious violators can be fined up to RMB10,000.

So, the next time you're tempted by a colossal food challenge, remember that it's not just your wallet that might suffer!

Have you witnessed any epic food waste battles while dining out? Share your thoughts with us and follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[All Images via China Consumer News]


Food Waste Restaurant Promotion Marketing Regulations Competitive Eating

more news

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Feed your head.

WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Hotpot Restaurant in North China

WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Hotpot Restaurant in North China

The incident occurred in Shenyang city.

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

See which restaurants and bars were crowned at our annual Food and Drink Awards, voted for by our readers.

That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

Our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year!

Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Stand up and be counted!

Last Chance to Vote in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards

Stand up and be counted!

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

Street food for days!

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Think you have a contender?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

13 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Heavy Rain Alert! Shenzhen Breaks Historic Rainfall Record

Heavy Rain Alert! Shenzhen Breaks Historic Rainfall Record

Noodle Nightmare! Restaurant Fined for Eating Competition

Noodle Nightmare! Restaurant Fined for Eating Competition

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

Watch Your Back! 2 Unbeatable Chiropractic Deals

Watch Your Back! 2 Unbeatable Chiropractic Deals

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives