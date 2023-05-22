  1. home
WATCH: Popular Tourist Desination Guilin Suffers Flash Flooding

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 22, 2023

The popular tourist city of Guilin, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Southwest China has faced flooding following a sudden burst of heavy rain. 

Watch footage of the flooding below: 


At 5.32am today, May 22, the Guilin Meteorological Bureau issued a red alert for heavy rain – red being the most severe in a tier system (above orange, yellow and blue) – reports Guilin Evening Times

The Bureau warned of heavy rain within the coming three hours from when the alert was issued. 

The Guilin Education Bureau took the decision to temporarily suspend all classes for primary school, middle school and high school students, affecting 139,813 students across 371 schools.

49341684731373_.pic.jpg

49311684731312_.pic.jpg

Images via Weibo/@马嘉鱼

49291684731280_.pic.jpg

Image via Weibo/@要好好想个名字才可以

[Cover image via Weibo/@马嘉鱼]

