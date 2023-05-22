WATCH: Popular Tourist Desination Guilin Suffers Flash Flooding

The popular tourist city of Guilin, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Southwest China has faced flooding following a sudden burst of heavy rain.

Watch footage of the flooding below:





At 5.32am today, May 22, the Guilin Meteorological Bureau issued a red alert for heavy rain – red being the most severe in a tier system (above orange, yellow and blue) – reports Guilin Evening Times.

The Bureau warned of heavy rain within the coming three hours from when the alert was issued.

The Guilin Education Bureau took the decision to temporarily suspend all classes for primary school, middle school and high school students, affecting 139,813 students across 371 schools.

Images via Weibo/@马嘉鱼



Image via Weibo/@要好好想个名字才可以



[Cover image via Weibo/@马嘉鱼]

