CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Summer may be in the air, but it won't last forever. Why not think ahead and get take your pick of this Iconic Shanghai collection of sweatshirts and hoodies while they are half price.

They also make the perfect gift for someone you've shared Shanghai good times with, or a warming memento of your time in The Hai.

The Hai Hoodie



¥299 ¥149

King of Shanghai Hoodie



¥299 ¥149

Classic Shanghai Hoodie



¥299 ¥149





Shang to the Hai Hoodie



¥299 ¥149

Former French Concession Hoodie



¥299 ¥149

Middle Kingdom Hoodie



¥299 ¥149

Hai Life Sweatshirt



¥299 ¥149

Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt



¥299 ¥149

This last one is strictly for Shanghai OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...

READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Iconic Shanghai Range



Iconic Shanghai also have a range of awesome and hilarious t-shirts and tanks, which also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in The Hai!

READ MORE: Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

And you can also treat the next generation with their adorable onesies...

READ MORE: Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

For the full Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below: