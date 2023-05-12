  1. home
  2. Articles

CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

By That's Shanghai, May 12, 2023

0 0

Summer may be in the air, but it won't last forever. Why not think ahead and get take your pick of this Iconic Shanghai collection of sweatshirts and hoodies while they are half price.

They also make the perfect gift for someone you've shared Shanghai good times with, or a warming memento of your time in The Hai.

The Hai Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021115959.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

The-Hai-Hoodie.png

King of Shanghai Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021121148.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

King-of-Shanghai-Hoodie.png

Classic Shanghai Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021120016.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Classic-Shanghai-Hoodie.png

Shang to the Hai Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021115937.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shang-to-the-Hai-Hoodie.png

Former French Concession Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021120010.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Former-French-Concession-Hoodie.png

Middle Kingdom Hoodie

¥299 ¥149

_20221021120002.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Middle-Kingdom-Hoodie.png

Hai Life Sweatshirt

¥299 ¥149

_20221021120006.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Hai-Life-Sweatshirt.png

Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt

¥299 ¥149

_20221021120012.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Daft-Punk-d-Sweatshirt.png

This last one is strictly for Shanghai OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...

READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Iconic Shanghai Range

Iconic Shanghai also have a range of awesome and hilarious t-shirts and tanks, which also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in The Hai!

READ MORE: Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

And you can also treat the next generation with their adorable onesies...

READ MORE: Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

For the full Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

Whole-Line.png

more news

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Custom-made and cool as funk!

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Shanghai Festival

Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Shanghai Festival

Our family festival is back!

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Shanghai

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

Jiahui Partners with Shanghai Women's Half Marathon

Before, during, and after the race – Jiahui Health provided comprehensive healthcare support.

25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

133rd Canton Fair Concludes with $21.7 Billion Export Turnover

Home Exchange Holiday: New Travel Trend Taking Off in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Do I Really Need Medical insurance in China?

Do I Really Need Medical insurance in China?

XJTLU International Fair to Feature Music, Food & Fun

XJTLU International Fair to Feature Music, Food & Fun

International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives