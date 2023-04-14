CIEP 2023 Taking Place This Weekend in Shenzhen

The 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP 2023) is set to take place on April 15-16, 2023, in Shenzhen, China.

This year's CIEP will build on the successful online and offline integrated convention and exhibition format.

The offline event will feature five sections, including an opening ceremony, forums, exhibitions and negotiations, talent recruitment, and theme activities.

Meanwhile, the long-standing online CIEP will focus on virtual exhibition halls, forum conferences, project matchmaking, online recruitment, and other related services.

CIEP has been steadfast in its commitment to developing a three-dimensional exhibition and convention system, providing diverse exhibition and convention functions in an all-encompassing manner.

The goal is to promote mutually-beneficial and win-win bilateral and multilateral international scientific and technological innovation cooperation and exchange of professionals in an open environment, fostering global scientific and technological innovation resources and factors, improving service efficiency, and upgrading the level of services to shape up a new development pattern, thereby driving high-quality economic and social development at both the local and national levels.



With its diverse range of forums, exhibitions, and activities, CIEP 2023 promises to be an event not to be missed. Participants can expect to gain valuable insights and connections that will help drive innovation and growth in their respective fields.

Who to Meet

Shenzhen International Talent Communities presents a "dazzling" landscape once again at CIEP 2023 Expact Service Fair

Shenzhen Talent Institute



Shenzhen Talent Institute (STI) is the first training institution for high-level talents led by the Party Committee and the government in China. It is also one of the 13 International Talent Community Piloting Project in Shenzhen. Founded in October 2016 and affiliated with the Organization Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, STI is located by the Xili Lake and adjacent to the Xili Lake International Science and Education City. The Institute boasts complete facilities and a beautiful environment with mountains and water, making it an ideal platform for conferences, training, exchanges, rehabilitation, and leisure for high-end talents. Since its establishment, the Institute has held 45 classes of national conditions studies and 637 various talent training activities, such as the Wisdom Lecture Hall and Entrepreneurship Workshop, covering 13,658 high-level talents offline and 720,000 online. It has received 282 academicians, including Nobel Prize winners, and has become the "Talent Party School" that reinforces the political guidance in talent and the main base for leading and serving high-level talents in the new era.

Xiangmihu Sub-district



The Xiangmihu block covers an area of 9.57 square kilometres with a total population of approximately 216,000 people, including 997 foreign nationals who mainly come from 47 countries and regions such as South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 5,548 residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. The area has no urban villages or industrial parks and presents a typical commercial and residential layout. In 2014, the Donghai community became the first pilot to build an international community in Shenzhen. In 2019, Xiangmihu Sub-district was selected as one of Shenzhen's first batches of international blocks. In 2020, the Sub-district was designated as the city's first batch of the International Talent Community Piloting Project. In 2023, the Sub-district won the title of the first batch of a demonstration block for internationalization and a characteristic block for international business exchanges in Shenzhen.



Guiyuan Sub-district



Located in the central area of Luohu District, Guiyuan Sub-district boasts over 600 years of historical and legendary accumulation in Caiwuwei. It perfectly blends history and modernity, with the headquarters of China's four largest banks, The Mixc(Shenzhen), KingKey 100, Diwang Mansion, Shenzhen Book City, and Shenzhen Grand Theater all gathered here. Now, Guiyuan Sub-district has once again seized the opportunity of historical development and is becoming an international highland that integrates finance, commerce, consumption and culture. It provides prior experience and a demonstration model for constructing a network of internationalized districts in Shenzhen.



Meisha Sub-district



Surrounded by green mountains and the blue sea, Meisha Sub-district boasts the beautiful scenery of Meisha Bay. The Sub-district is nestled between three mountains and the sea, offering a picturesque landscape where modern streets perfectly blend with nature. Leveraging its abundant natural resources, Meisha Sub-district has become a significant area for constructing a carbon-neutral demonstration zone in the Yantian District. The "Near-Zero Carbon Emissions Community in Dapeng Meisha" case was presented at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), sharing Shenzhen's experience of ecological civilization and a beautiful China with the world. Currently, Meisha Sub-district is striving to build a world-class urban area by setting up international resident service posts, promoting bilingual bus stop announcements, improving foreign-related community health services, printing bilingual Meisha Living Guide, inviting foreigners to form an international volunteer service team to participate in community service, organizing the Meisha International Cultural Salon, and actively promoting the internationalization of public services, block governance, and cultural exchanges.



Shekou Sub-district



Shekou Sub-district in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, is composed of both inland and island areas, covering a total area of 14.01 square kilometres. The inland part is located at the southeastern of the Shekou Pennisula and adjacent to Shenzhen Bay to the southeast. It is connected to Hong Kong via the Shenzhen Bay Bridge and has a national first-class fishing port, the Shekou Fishing Port. Its 10-kilometre coastline is entirely a coastal leisure belt. In addition, it is home to Shenzhen's largest island and a national-level nature reserve, Nei Lingding Island. The sub-district has 13 communities, with a total population of 174,700 people, including approximately 8,000 foreign residents, making it the area in Shenzhen with the highest density of foreign residents.



Zhaoshang Sub-district



As the first place where China's reform and opening-up policy was launched, Zhaoshang Sub-district has gathered numerous elements of internationalization. The area has 555 foreign-related enterprises (including 199 wholly foreign-funded enterprises), such as Apple and Outform, and 8 international schools. It is also home to international landmarks such as the Taiziwan International Cruise Terminal and the Sea World Complex, attracting frequent visits from international talents. More than 6,000 foreign residents from over 100 countries reside in the area. Since 2019, Zhaoshang Sub-district has successfully become the city's first batch of internationalized blocks and International Talent Community Piloting Project. Moreover, it is rated as a demonstration block for internationalization and a characteristic block for international business exchanges, making it increasingly attractive to international talents. Welcome more international talents to gather in Zhaoshang!



Xin'an Sub-district



Building upon the "dual zone" (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen Special Economic Zone) driving force, the "dual zone" overlay (Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Shenzhen Demonstration Pilot Zone), and the "dual reform" (Comprehensive Reform Pilot in Shenzhen and deepening reform and opening up of Qianhai Cooperation Zone), Bao'an district is committed to constructing a world-class advanced manufacturing city, an international coastal bay area, and a high-quality city with a happy livelihood. Xin'an focuses on the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Demonstration Pilot Zone, adhering to high-end guidance and prioritizing intelligent manufacturing. It has formed a high-end industrial structure that matches modern urban areas. Based on the framework of the Bao'an District Committee and the government's 422133 plan, Xin'an aims to position itself as "integrating into the forefront of Qianhai, benchmarking the main city in the Bay Area, setting a model for digital governance, and being a model for civilized construction," and striving to create a new chapter of high-quality development of the top-notch District.



Bantian Sub-district



Bantian Sub-district, located in the central axis and urban core area of Shenzhen, is the "information and digital core" of Longgang District. It is an economically developed "industrial highland", a "talent paradise" with an intense atmosphere of innovation and entrepreneurship, a "livable paradise" where the city and greenery coexist, and a "cultural treasure" where historical and modern elements blend. It is globally renowned, with well-known companies such as Huawei and Konka gathering here, and the tallest twin towers in China push the skyline. The area has more than 460 foreign nationals from 63 countries, and provides comprehensive support services for foreigners, including the Wanqingsha School of Shenzhen Foreign Languages School Group, Bilingual Baby Kindergarten, Huawei Lizhiyuan Social Club of the University of Hong Kong Shenzhen Hospital, and Tian'an Cloud Valley Technology and Art Branch. Bantian is the first "International Industry Innovation Characteristic Block" and the first "International Talent Community Piloting Project" in Shenzhen, attracting talents worldwide and bringing boundless vitality and innovation. Welcome international talents to gather in Bantian!



Minzhi Sub-district



The Minzhi International Talent Community is located in the Minzhi Sub-district of Longhua District, Shenzhen, with a total area of about 7.5 square kilometres. The transportation in the area is convenient, with South China's largest comprehensive transportation hub, the Shenzhen North Station, providing direct access to Hong Kong West Kowloon in 18 minutes. It forms a "half-hour living circle" with Guangzhou, a "one-hour living circle" with Shaoguan, Shantou, and Heyuan, and a "four-hour living circle" with Wuhan and Xiamen. The area is served by Subway Lines 4, 5, and 6. The area has strong development momentum, and the North Station International Business District is one of the city's critical development areas and the core area for the city's digital economy. Currently, there are high-quality industrial spaces, such as Hui Long Building and Hui De Building, with a total area of one million square meters. The living environment in the area is beautiful, with several urban parks such as Baishilong Music Park, North Station Central Park, and Yulong Waterfront City Park. Several major quality public projects are also underway, such as the New Municipal Cultural Center, New Municipal Art Museum, Second Municipal Library, New Hua Xin Hospital, and the Second Children's Hospital. The Sub-district's talent services are well-equipped, with major talent service carriers such as the Shenzhen North International Talent Station, Hongshan International Service Center, and the Hong Kong and Macao Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which are accelerating the gathering of various types of talents.



Guanlan Sub-district



The Guanlan International Talent Community is located in the northeastern part of Guanlan Sub-district, Longhua District, Shenzhen, with a total area of approximately 9.18 square kilometres and a residential population of about 125,000. Currently, the Sub-district has introduced 344 high-level talents, with a huge demand for talent services. The Sub-district gathers high-tech industries, cultural and sports activities, and eco-tourism services, such as the Guanlan Golf Club, the largest domestic redwood raw material trading base, the Earth Ecological Art Park, the Chinese printmaking original industry base, the Longhua District Science and Technology Innovation Center, and the Yin Xing Technology Park. The Sub-district's main service centre is the Guanlan International Service Center, which creates a "1+N" new living, working, and leisure space for foreign friends, young people from Hong Kong and Macao, high-end talents, its residents, and social organizations. It relies on the Circle of Science, Education and Culture Innovation Talents around Guanlan Lake to efficiently coordinate regional science, education, and culture resources and form a talent innovation highland. On November 1, 2020, Guanlan Community was awarded the title of "International Talent Community Piloting Project", becoming one of the first batches. On February 28, 2023, the Guanlan Sub-district was awarded the "International Commercial Cultural Tourism Characteristic Block".



Pingshan Sub-district



The International Business Communication Feature Block Pingshan Block, located in Pingshan Sub-district, is one of the first batch of international blocks declared and established in Shenzhen. With a diverse, open, and friendly international atmosphere, it keeps attracting talents from home and abroad. Now it is an important window for Pingshan District to demonstrate its international style and highlight its international taste. Pingshan International Talent Community (PITC) was opened in 2020. It is adjacent to Pingshan Central Park and located in the Public Culture Service Center of Xinhe Community, Pingshan Sub-district, with complete living facilities around. Within a 10-minute walking circle, high-quality cultural facilities such as a library, an art gallery, and a grand theater are available in vicinity. Guide signs and ground markings in both Chinese and English can also be found by the roadside. There is an Overseas Personnel Comprehensive Service Window in PITC, providing one-stop consulting services for internationals such as temporary accommodation registration, legal and tax consultation and entry and exit processing. PITC has held a series of activities which are popular with international talents, such as Happy Chinese Festival activities and Bilingual Salon activities, demonstrating the international style.



Guangming Sub-district



The creation sites of the International Talent District of Guangming Science City are planned and developed simultaneously with the construction of Guangming Science City. Recently, the focus has been on providing basic services for talents, with the addition of international talent service functions to the Party and Mass Service Center throughout the District, establishing a number of "Guangming Science City International Talent Service Stations". The first batch of stations are set up at the Sub-district Party and Mass Service Center and China Merchants Bureau Wisdom City Party and Mass Service Center. In the mid-term, the focus will shift to providing functional services for talents. Leveraging the facilities at Huaqiang Creative Park, which integrates research and development offices, talent apartments, and open commercial blocks, the Sub-district will establish "International Talent Community Piloting Project". International talent service centres and Hong Kong-Macao talent innovation and entrepreneurship bases have been established. In the long term, the focus will be on integrated talent services. Based on the Tian’an Cloud Valley project in Guangming Science City, international elements have been integrated into the planning and design stage. A district for international talent creation sites will be established, integrating talent residential, education, innovation and entrepreneurship services. The exploration and establishment of international talent district creation site construction standards will also be carried out.



Dapeng Sub-district



Dapeng Sub-district covers a total area of 76.24 square kilometres with a population of 62,400. It boasts beautiful mountain and sea scenery and is renowned as a "natural oxygen bar." It has a rich history and culture and has been recognized as an international talent district and an internationally-oriented commercial and cultural tourism model district. Dapeng is a famous tourist town with many popular attractions, including the Dapeng Ancient City, a national key cultural relic protection unit and the origin of the nickname "Pengcheng" for Shenzhen. Other popular tourist destinations include Jiaochangwei Homestay Village, Jinshawan Beach, and Dongshan Temple. Dapeng is also an energy powerhouse with important national, provincial, and municipal energy projects such as nuclear power plants, LNG plants, and East Power plants. As a research base, Dapeng is home to various biological research institutions, such as the world's third-largest and China's first national gene bank and the Shenzhen Agricultural Genomics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Dapeng is the root of culture and has produced many heroes, including the reformist pioneer Yuan Geng, as well as modern-day military leaders like Liu Qilong, Lai Enjue, and anti-Japanese hero Liu Heizai. As a hometown of overseas Chinese, Dapeng has around 13,000 compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao, and overseas. Its unique charm, including international talent exchange activities and local intangible cultural heritage experiences, has attracted more and more global talents to endorse Dapeng.



Are you eager to experience their charm in person? We cordially invite you to join us at Hall 6 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on April 15 and 16.