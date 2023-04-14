  1. home
Passenger with 56 Items of Luggage Seized by Guangzhou Customs

By Billy Jiang, April 14, 2023

Guangzhou Customs recently announced the interception of a passenger who violated regulations by carrying a large quantity of electronic devices into the country.

The incident occurred on March 29 at the Baiyun Airport port of entry, where customs officials seized 56 boxes of old phones, old phone screens, and other electronic devices weighing a total of 1.3 tons.

Watch a video of the incident below:


Video via China Customs

_20230413160610.jpg
Image via China Customs

According to reports, the passenger was found pushing luggage carts filled with identical boxes through the non-declaration channel.

Upon X-ray inspection, customs officials discovered that the boxes were full of electronic devices and immediately intercepted them.

After opening the boxes, they found that they contained used phones and phone screens, some of which were broken, with exposed wires and cracked screens.

_20230413155912.jpg

The incident has sparked a heated discussion among netizens, with many expressing their confusion as to how 56 boxes weighing a total of 1.3 tons of luggage could be checked in for air travel without being detected.

Some have even questioned whether the departure country's customs and flight crew failed to remind passengers of Chinese immigration matters.

As the 133rd Canton Fair approaches, major airports in the Greater Bay Area are expected to experience a new peak in inbound and outbound passenger traffic.

In light of this incident, customs officials are reminding inbound and outbound travelers to take the initiative to learn about Chinese customs and immigration-related details and comply with relevant laws and regulations.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of customs inspections and compliance with relevant laws and regulations when traveling to other countries.

With the increasing demand for cross-border travel and trade, it is essential for travelers to familiarize themselves with the customs regulations of their destination countries to avoid any potential legal issues.

[Cover image via China Customs]

Passenger with 56 Items of Luggage Seized by Guangzhou Customs

