Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Guangzhou

Sexy Bunny Party @Coco's Party Bar

Enjoy your Easter at Coco's Bunny Party dancing all night to the beats!

On Saturday April 8, ladies in bunny outfit enjoy free flows of frozen margaritas 9:00-11:00pm!

Free bunny ears are offered.

9:00pm - 11:00pm, Sat. April 8

Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Easter Sunday Lunch @Piazza Italia

Enjoy Piazza Italia's signature Piazza ltalia buffet, with one spritz or a glass of prosecco included. Special offer, adults for RMB 228, children 8 to 14 y.o. for RMB 120, and children under 7 y.o. for free.



12:00pm - late, Sun. April 9

Piazza Italia, 9-10A, Xipu Street, Hunter Square

Startup Grind Guangzhou Easter Party 2023

The event aims to build a better platform for entrepreneurs to communicate. Participants are encouraged to meet new people at the event so that they can help each other in the future.



Event Schedule:

6:00 pm-6:30 pm Sign-in

6:30 pm-6:45 pm Opening Intro

6:45 pm-9:30 pm Easter Party & Networking

6:00pm - 9:00pm, Sun. April 9

You+ Community Space, No.73 SiYouXinMa Road, YueXiu District





Exhibition: In the Name of the Rabbit

Through the process of repetitive work, one experiences the slowing of time, to the point that one achieves the mental state of a jade-polishing artisan from the Liangzhu culture. Shao Fan truly embodies this state in his painting process: a state that allows him to profoundly contemplate the relationships between form and line, between ink and color:

Does line follow form, or does form follow line? It's impossible to know which comes first. Lines can cohere and lines can collide; it’s unknowable which is more important.

Shao Fan began his series "In the Name of the Rabbit" in early 2020. We can discern the rabbit image in these paintings, but upon close examination, its original significance seems to dissolve. As examination yields obfuscation, our separateness falls away, and "we" enter an alternative state of co-existence. When we further consider the artist's focus on repetition, we see that the repetition takes place not only on each painting, but also amid the connections between paintings. The artworks in the series "In the Name of the Rabbit '' gradually unfold, inducing us into a temporal garden. As we weave our way through this space, blurred semantics and indeterminate auras lead us to feelings of ethereal lightness and shelter.

Fri. February 10 - Sun. April 9

Mirrored Gardens, Hualong Agriculture Grand View Garden, Panyu District





EASTER Holiday Brunch @Jumeirah Guangzhou

Celebrate the blooming springtime at Jumeirah with friends and families and allow Chinserie Restaurant to serve as the perfect backdrop for Easter celebrations, completed with a free-flow fizz brunch with vibrant and whimsical desserts and more.



Special price: RMB 298 per person

11:30 -14:30, Sat. April 8 to Sun. April 9

6/F, Jumeirah Guangzhou, Tianhe District





EASTER JOY @ Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

As soon as spring arrives in all its glory, the Easter holiday is also around the corner. Enjoy a family Easter Brunch filled with joy and excitement at Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich. There is always something for everyone



Easter Specials

Celebrate Easter while engaging in joyful entertainment. Egg painting, bunny puppet interaction, and more. Don’t forget to participate in the Egg Rolling Competition and get chances to win away lunch buffet and more!

Easter Brunch for 1 adult & 1 kid

Price: CNY 268 net, 1 kid refers to kids below 1.2m in height

11:30 – 14:00, Sun. April 9

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich, Tianhe District





Easter Hunt @Langham Place, Guangzhou

Easter Egg



Special Easter Egg to take home!

RMB68-128 net each.

Joyful Easter Buffet Dinner

Enjoy festive and entertaining egg painting with international flavours & seafood feast, and Easter desserts



RMB 298 net per person.

Sun. April 9

THE ARTISAN & THE OPEN KITCHEN, 4/F, Langham Place, Guangzhou





Easter Afternoon Tea



Easter symbolizes hope and vitality. Pastry chef team at InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center creates a set of afternoon tea to celebrate life and hope for Easter. Indulge in exquisite Easter themed afternoon tea in colorful images of bunnies and eggs paired with coffee, tea or sparkling wine.



14:00-17:30, April 2-9

Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center





Paint It Fun @Marriott Guangzhou Tianhe

Invite all the kids to immerse in Easter celebration at City bistro with a buffet including signature barbecue and lovely desserts stations. Besides, you can also enjoy egg painting activities and making your unique Easter eggs.



Buffet Lunch Member Price: RMB200 Net/Person

Promotional Price: RMB238 Net/Person

Sat. April 8 - Sun. April 9

Marriott Guangzhou Tianhe, Tianhe District





Easter Brunch @Four Seasons Guangzhou

Caffe Mondo presents Easter Buffet Brunch. Enjoy an authentic Italian gourmet experience and participate in Easter activities with your family and friends together!



Easter Activities

12:30 - Egg Hunting

13:30 - Egg Painting

RMB388 for adults, RMB

194 for Children

12:00-15:00, Sun. April 9

Caffe Mondo, 72/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou, Tianhe District





Easter Egg Blind Box



Open an Easter Egg, and you may find a surprise inside! RMB228 each. Once you find a"Lucky Coin" inside the Easter Egg, you can receive one special gift with your choice of:



One-pound Dolcetto Birthday Cake

Kumoi Lunch Set for one

The Atrium Afternoon Tea for one

Sun. April 9

Dolcetto, 1/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou, Tianhe District





Colorful Easter @Grab & Go

Grab & Go presents Easter chocolate eggs and invites you to experience the colorful festivities. From April 7 to 9, customers who spend over RMB50 at Grab & Go can participate in an on-site gift coupon lucky draw.



April 7-9

G&G, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou





Happy Easter Day @OPEN

From April 7 to 9, young diners at OPEN can enjoy a variety of festive activities that will make their Easter experience truly unforgettable.



Activities include: receiving an adorable cartoon rabbit plush toy and participating in the Easter DIY egg painting activity, with chocolate eggs provided on-site; guests who participate in the egg painting classes will receive a 15% discount coupon for G&G; participating in the restaurant's treasure hunt activity.

These fun-filled activities are sure to elevate the Easter festivities for the whole family!

Fri. April 7 - Sun. April 9

Open, 2/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou



