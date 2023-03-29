BREAKING: South China Struck by Earthquake

At 3.02pm today, March 29, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Sanshui District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, with a focal depth of 8 kilometers.



23.27 degrees north latitude, 112.94 degrees east longitude. Image via China Earthquake Networks Center.

This is the second time in recent months that Foshan has experienced a noticeable earthquake. The previous one occurred on February 5, with a magnitude of 3.2.



23.27 degrees north latitude, 112.94 degrees east longitude. Image via China Earthquake Networks Center.

Tremors from the latest quake could be felt as far away as provincial capital Guangzhou.

Did the earth move for you? Let us know about your earthquake experience in the comments below.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

