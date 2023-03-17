8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend eight days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious arts, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure



Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp



Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet.”

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

7-Day Guangxi Detian Waterfall & Weizhou Island Tour





In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

6-Day North Xinjiang: Urumqi, Sayram Lake, Apricot Valley & Naraty



Ili River Valley is a paradise on earth. When you ask anyone in Xinjiang where are the most beautiful places in northern Xinjiang, Ili River Valley is inveriably on the list.

It is a colorful world all year round, but spring is the best season for travelers to visit. You may have seen sakura blossoms or peach blossoms, but have you ever heard of apricot blossoms? Words cannot do justice to its beauty. Have a cup of tea and some dried apricot, then sit under apricot trees and enjoy the picturesque scenery.

Sayram Lake is another destination for the romantic; like tears dropped from the sky, the water is crystal clear and changes color each season. Have you ever heard 'Sayram Blue'? It is a kind of color scheme which you can only find in Sayram lake.

The whole trip starts from beautiful Heavenly Lake and ends with the vast Naraty grassland, where even your dreams will be full of the scents of grass and flowers!

If you want to explore more about the culture of Xinjiang, you can extend your tour by adding two more days for a tour of Turpan.

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South



This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Veitnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



If you are curious about Xinjiang, this is an eight day classic itinerary for you to explore the wide area, starting from Kashgar and ending up with Turpan, passing by Taxkorgan.

You will see numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

