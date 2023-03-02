That's GBA School News Round Up

AISG is Accepting Applications for the 2023-24 School Year

AISG is delighted to invite prospective families to apply for the 2023-24 school year. AISG offers a rich tradition, academic rigor, inquiry-based learning and mission-driven values, but really, they offer so much more! AISG looks to the future with a focus on providing a sense of social and emotional belonging and empowering each student to pursue their passions and understand their own strengths. To learn more about the admissions process, please visit the Admissions page on their website at www.aisgz.org/admissions or reach out to admissions@aisgz.org.

Welcome Back to School

On February 6, 2023, BIS welcomed our students back to school. When entering the school gate, each student received a red envelope from our Principal Mark and Academic Consultant Jennifer and received blessings from teachers and staff.

Candies symbolize sweetness and happiness, apples symbolize peace, oranges symbolize good luck, and drumming symbolizes wisdom. We wish our students all the best in the new year.

Recreation from the Recycling

Environmental engagement is one of the key strands in Dulwich Zhuhai’s Global Citizenship Competency framework, and sustainability and environmental conservation are embedded in its learning activities, as well as in campus life. An art House Competition was launched with the theme of “Recycled House Logo”. Students were encouraged to use their creative discretion when interpreting their House logos in a 3D way through various repurposed recycled media. Though each individual piece has meanings and themes that vary greatly, at its heart the notion of repurposing supplies into a uniformed sculpture sends a strong message on its own, that we should follow suit in thinking about diversity and collectivity.

We are so very proud of our students for supporting such a great cause at the fantastic Fosun Chancheng Hospital. Our students wrote thank you cards to blood donors and our amazing Upper School ambassadors volunteered in-person to assist the doctors and nurses on the day of the blood drive.

Thank you to Dr Neil and the team at Foshan Fosun Chancheng IHCU for allowing Foshan EtonHouse International School to be involved in such a worthy cause.

Experience the Best of LEH International School Foshan

With the successful opening of Year 3 this February and the highly-anticipated opening of Year 2 in August 2023, LEH International School Foshan is making waves in education. And the best is yet to come, as the school is proud to see its first-ever graduate this year and is dedicated to helping students enter the top universities. Explore LEH Foshan for yourself by attending our Prep and Secondary School Open Days respectively on the morning of 18 March and 25 March on campus. Taster lessons are available on both days for your children to experience our authentic British curriculum. For more information and registration, please call us at 0757 29928101.

SCIE Students Weave Magical Tales

SCIE's semester one production, Arabian Nights, was a particularly imaginative evening of storytelling. Thirteen female students multi-roled in the well-known and much-loved stories compellingly retold by English playwright Dominic Cooke. The school's Head of Drama directed the play, supported by A1 drama students who designed the lighting, set and costumes as part of their A-level coursework. It was the first school production since COVID struck in 2020, and staff and students alike were thrilled to watch live theatre again.

When Scavenger Hunts Meet Arts at SIS

Shekou International School secondary students had an innovative and fun Arts Showcase at Net Valley Campus. Instead of having the traditional art exhibition, secondary teachers organized a ‘scavenger hunt’ style of exhibition. Students scanned the codes placed around the campus and answered questions, and the answers led to other questions until, eventually, students found the final art piece. They will need to take a selfie with the art piece and upload it onto the platform to call the completion of this activity. School event such as this is one of the ways we engage in learning here at SIS.

International Festival of Light!

Organized as a fun family day out, we’re bringing the spirit of our past events back to celebrate culture, uniqueness and diversity!

IFOL will be open to anyone from the Guangzhou community on Saturday 11th March, from 2-6pm.

Tickets are RMB20 per person and can be purchased at the school entrance:

• Gate A — for visitors traveling by taxi/DiDi

• Gate C & D — for visitors who need parking

We’re excited to be opening the campus to external vendors, with food and refreshments served by restaurants from across the city. There will be plenty of booths from our UPTA and students, plus sports activities and live entertainment!

If you’re feeling lucky, take a chance on our raffle draw! You’ll be able to purchase raffle tickets for 10RMB each, with prizes that include hotel stays and gift vouchers totaling more than 20,000RMB!

UISG Address:

800 Sha Tai Bei Road, Baiyun District, 510515

廣州市白雲區沙太北路800号 郵編 510515







