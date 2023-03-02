  1. home
Get Your Tickets for the That's GBA Food and Drink Awards

By That's GBA, March 2, 2023

The voting is over, and now all that’s left to do is announce the winners, party, eat and drink at the GBA's glitziest and most glamorous event. The first ever That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards which will take place on March 10, will be held at Fei, W Hotel, Guangzhou

We are very excited to announce that this year's ceremony will take place at everyone's favorite hotel bar. And what a night it promises to be. Get your tickets now to attend the only award ceremony that celebrates the best in F&B throughout the GBA. 

Tickets cost RMB200 if purchased online and RMB250 if purchased at the door. All tickets include finger food, snacks and free-flow wine and beer!

The ceremony will begin at 6.30pm and end at 9.30pm. 

Scan the QR code below to purchase. 

Doors open at 6.30pm and over 100 award winners will be announced throughout the night. Furthermore, VIP guests from the F&B industry and GBA communities will be in attendance….and most importantly, there will be booze, food and live performances throughout!

Last month, That's Shanghai hosted the 2022 That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, here are a some great photos from the night so you know what to expect!

