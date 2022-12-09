China, Here Are Your 2023 Public Holidays

As is customary around this time of year, the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has released the official dates of the country’s public holidays.

As travel within the Chinese mainland looks set to be easier (we’re still waiting on the borders), it might be the right time to start thinking about where you want to go.

What’s notable about the 2023 public holiday calendar is that Mid-Autumn Festival and National Week (also called Golden Week) are rolled into one big long 8-day holiday, with a couple of make-up days on the side, of course.

So, read below to find out the public holiday schedule for 2023:

New Year’s Day (Yuan Dan)

Day(s) off: Saturday, December 31 (2022)-Monday, January 2

No adjusted working days

Spring Festival (Chinese New Year)

Day(s) off: Saturday, January 21-Friday, January 27

Adjusted working day(s): Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

Tomb Sweeping Festival

Day(s) off: Wednesday, April 5

No adjusted working days

Labor Day

Day(s) off: Saturday, April 29-Wednesday, May 3

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, April 23 & Saturday, May 6

Dragon Boat Festival

Day(s) off: Thursday, June 22-Saturday, June 24

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, June 25

Mid-Autumn Festival & National Week (Golden Week)

Day(s) off: Friday, September 29-Friday, October 6

Adjusted working day(s): Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8

[Cover image via Pixabay]

