  1. home
  2. Articles

China, Here Are Your 2023 Public Holidays

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 9, 2022

0 0

As is customary around this time of year, the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has released the official dates of the country’s public holidays. 

As travel within the Chinese mainland looks set to be easier (we’re still waiting on the borders), it might be the right time to start thinking about where you want to go. 

What’s notable about the 2023 public holiday calendar is that Mid-Autumn Festival and National Week (also called Golden Week) are rolled into one big long 8-day holiday, with a couple of make-up days on the side, of course. 

So, read below to find out the public holiday schedule for 2023: 

New Year’s Day (Yuan Dan)

Day(s) off: Saturday, December 31 (2022)-Monday, January 2

No adjusted working days

Spring Festival (Chinese New Year)

Day(s) off: Saturday, January 21-Friday, January 27

Adjusted working day(s): Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

Tomb Sweeping Festival 

Day(s) off: Wednesday, April 5

No adjusted working days

Labor Day

Day(s) off: Saturday, April 29-Wednesday, May 3

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, April 23 & Saturday, May 6

Dragon Boat Festival 

Day(s) off: Thursday, June 22-Saturday, June 24

Adjusted working day(s): Sunday, June 25

Mid-Autumn Festival & National Week (Golden Week) 

Day(s) off: Friday, September 29-Friday, October 6

Adjusted working day(s): Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Public Holidays China

more news

Riding Beijing Public Transport Just Got Easier

Riding Beijing Public Transport Just Got Easier

Getting on the Beijing Subway and public buses will be less hassle from now on.

4 Takeaways From China’s Latest COVID Press Conference

4 Takeaways From China’s Latest COVID Press Conference

The State Council held a press conference at 3pm today, Tuesday, November 29.

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

The fired occurred at a factory in Anyang city.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

Get outta town!

3 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hits 6 Month High

The saga continues...

Nucleic Acid Testing 'Now Accounts for 1.3% of China’s GDP'

Will you have to start paying for COVID tests in future?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

BREAKING: No More Health Codes or Centralized Quarantine

Experiencing Northwest Yunnan Through an Environmentalist Lens

Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth Following Six-month Mission

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

23 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

No More COVID Tests on Arrival to Macao SAR

No More COVID Tests on Arrival to Macao SAR

4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

China, Here Are Your 2023 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2023 Public Holidays

Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

Here's What All These New Rules Mean for Shanghai

Here's What All These New Rules Mean for Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives