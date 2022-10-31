  1. home
  2. Articles

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

By Lars James Hamer, October 31, 2022

0 0

Four Chinese nationals have been confirmed among the 153 dead in Seoul after a stampede at a Halloween event in the Korean capital, South China Morning Post reports. 

As of press time, 26 foreign nationals have been confirmed to have died during the incident which occurred in the city’s Itaewon commercial area.

A film producer named as Grace Rached from Sydney, Australian is one of the expats who passed away. She was 23 years old. 

The event occurred on Saturday, October 29 as thousands of people ascended to the streets as part of the city’s Halloween celebrations. 

BBC reports that around 100,000 people flocked to the area, a popular spot for young people with many bars and restaurants.

This year was the first year that party-goers were allowed to attend public Halloween events without a mask, which is said to have led to a larger number of people than normal flocking to the area. 

Around 10.20pm local time, people were seen falling over as the thousands of people crammed into the tight alleys and tried to move forward. 

As the huge crowd of people began advancing, many individuals were swept forward, pushed against walls and trampled on.

The Prime Minister of South Korea has vowed a “thorough investigation” into the cause of the tragedy. 

Today, funerals for the victims began taking place, all of which have been paid for by the South Korean government. 

Many of the dead are said to be young people and university students. 

This is not the first time a tragedy in the country has led to the deaths of many young people. 

In 2014, over 300 people, mainly high-school students, died when a ferry sank off Jindo island, leading to national mourning and public criticism of the government.

[Cover image via Weibo]

Seoul Halloween

more news

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

Even smaller numbers of community transmission keep emerging.

That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

A list of spooky happenings across the GBA!

This Day in History: Seoul Falls to North Korea

This Day in History: Seoul Falls to North Korea

The conflict between South Korea (ROK) and North Korea (DPRK) has lasted for over 70 years.

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

It was one hell of a night!

PHOTOS: That's Shanghai Halloween Party at Cages

It was one hell of a night!

36 Halloween Events in Haikou

Boo around town to find your treats and tricks.

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

Get out and have some spooky fun!

32 Haikou Events for a Fantastic Week Ahead

Don’t blame your city if you decide to stay at home this weekend.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

Universal Beijing Resort Reopens

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives