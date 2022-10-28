Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

Beijing continues to see a small number of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 – an even smaller number of which are cases of community transmission.

Yesterday, October 27, there were six new local cases, as well as three asymptomatic cases. Only two of said cases were community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation.

Global Times reports that between October 27, 3pm-today, October 28, 3pm, Fengtai and Miyun districts have reported two cases each of community transmission.

A Reminder for Halloween Weekend

As you know by now, anti-epidemic restrictions mean events can be cancelled at the last minute. Be sure to check in advance if you’re heading out to a Halloween party.

Remember to get your nucleic acid test result in advance (72 hours for most places) and to scan the Beijing Health Kit upon entry to venues.

Check out the That's Beijing guide to Halloween events in the capital below:

If You Plan on Leaving Beijing...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

176 Fujian

147 Inner Mongolia

122 Xinjiang

115 Guangdong

109 Qinghai

107 Shanxi

93 Shandong

75 Hunan

57 Hubei

48 Shaanxi

43 Sichuan

35 Heilongjiang

35 Jiangsu

29 Chongqing

30 Yunnan

21 Hebei

20 Henan

14 Gansu

11 Shanghai

