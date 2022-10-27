That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

Shenzhen
Oct 28: The Last Party
Join us with your scariest and sexiest costumes for the end of the world party!
Free Spooky Shots
Free Meng Soup
Free Tarot Cards（3-card reading）
Devilish Drink Deals
Ghoulish Games
Costume contests + prizes
TICKET RMB50
FRIDAY, Oct 28th
7-UNTIL LATE
Scan the QR code and get a ticket
See a listing for Parlor
Oct 28: Halloween Swing
As a traditional western festival, halloween attracts young people from all over the world to hold masquerade balls, DIY painting and other activities every year to enjoy this special festival and make friends with people from other countries.
In the second event of “Meet the World Around ”SFIEC Global Community, we will have a fun Halloween Swing Party!
RUNDOWN:
19:00-19:30 SIGN IN & DIY HALLOWEEN PAINTING
19:30-19:50 OPENING & MEET SFIEC
19:50-20:50 SWING DANCE
20:50-21:30 MULLED WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE
NETWORKING & GROUP PHOTO
See a listing for The Hong Kong University-Shenzhen Hospital International Medical Center
Oct 29: Pub Crawl
ONE, TWO, FREDDY IS COMING FOR YOU
The eeriest Shuiwei will send shivers down your spine during this Halloween, so come if you dare and save your tears!
Loads of surprises are waiting for you at each stop:
Juice Baby, Mambo, Brass House, Vicha
Ticket: RMB100
Includes: Trick or Treat Bag with surprises, 1 Drink Cards of each Bar, Hidden prizes!
Save your soul now
This venue has lots of listing, check out the full run down here.
Oct 29: HALLOWEEN "LOST REALM"
TICKET INFORMATION
50 early bird tickets: RMB108
80 advanced tickets RMB138
Late buy tickets bought before October 28th at midnight are RMB168
On the door RMB88 (if space remains)
You must show a 24-hour nucleic acid test and a green health code to enter the venue.
Four of Shenzhen's best DJs ready to keep you dancing all night.
9pm-4am.
For tickets add the Wechat ID: PandoraParties.
See a listing for B.Park Art
Oct 29: Halloween Pubcrawl
KICK IT’s Halloween Pubcrawl is back in a big way! Join us on Saturday, October 29th for our annual Halloween event! We have 3 locations in Sea World!
This venue has lots of listing, check out the full run down here.
Oct 29: Zumba Halloween Party
Zumba Halloween party
Saturday, 2pm
RMB98 for ticket sign up now, limited availability
See a listing for Lazy Laowai
Oct 29: Dance Again Halloween
On October 29th, The Hours will be at the Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai which has an excellent sea view of the terrace, and completely redesigned the Eden, which is located on the 16th floor of the hotel to build two stages.
4pm - 1am
Oct 29: Crazy Halloween Party
AYOS PHILIPPINE BISTRO TRUCK 90+ PRESENTS:
CRAZY HALLOWEEN PARTY by OLE & Mr.MARKs MUSIC & ART JAM
LIVE MUSIC, DJ, STREET MAGIC, BEST COSTUME CONTEST, RAFFLE DRAWS, GAMES, DINUGUAN EATING CONTEST, BALOT EATING CONTEST & MORE SCARY FUN SURPRISES
RMB100RMB, ANY 3 DRINKS or 6 SHOTS ALL NIGHT
See a listing for Ayos Philippine Bistro Truck
Guangzhou
Oct 28: I LOVE 80' & 90' Halloween Party
Come join DJ Adrian at the super I LOVE 80's &90's Halloween Party in GT LAND where you can swing, sing along and drink in your best costumes!
Early bird (valid until 10.16) for RMB138 RMB, includes 2 drinks
Free Flow (valid until 10.16) for RMB238 RMB from 8-11pm.
After Oct 16 prices will be RMB158/ 258
There will be fingerfood during the evening and prizes for the best costume and more!
See a listing for Francesco Yabe
Oct 29: HALLOWEEN @ GANÈA SCARY TALES
Whether you want to be a Targaryen or just a sexy mouse, we're turning Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales into Ganea Scary Tales this Halloween!
With DJ Tribal John spinning some sickening tunes and special guest bartender Alfred Cheng whipping up some spooky cocktails, Ganea is the only place you want to be this halloween.
9pm till late
Pre-sale tickets: RMB150 + Welcome drink
At the door: RMB200 + Welcome drink
Scan the QR code for tickets and more details.
Oct 29: InterNations Guangzhou Rooftop Halloween 2022
InterNations Guangzhou invites you to join the Rooftop Halloween Party 2022 in Azul by Fuel in Party Pier to enjoy the amazing view of Pearl River!
Benefits: three hours free flow of drinks (wine, sparkling, beer, spritz, sangria, spirits & soft drinks) and delicious finger food, free props/make up at the door, ice breaker, music, dance floor and so much more! Halloween costumes are optional and there are prizes for the best costumes!
Entrance fee: pay at door, RMB240, scan the QR code or click the link to sign up on guest list can get a discount.
8-11pm
See a listing for Azul by FUEL
Oct 29: Halloween At Hooley's
One of Guangzhou’s longest running Halloween parties (since 2007) features 3 Live Bands , a costume contest, classic horror flicks on big screens, scary shooter deals and a bar decked out in haunted house decor. Head to Hooley’s this Saturday, October 29th, but be sure to book a table well in advance!
See a listing for Hooley's
Oct 29-30: Halloween Kids Party
Pumpkin Bag DIY
Lunch Time: 12am-2:30pm
DIY Time: 2-2:45pm
Face Painting
Dinner Time: 6-9:30pm
DIY Time: 7:20-8pm
See a listing for W Guangzhou
Oct 30: Murder Mystery
One evening of fun, mystery and murder! Join us for a unique way to celebrate Halloween.
See a listing for Hooley's
Foshan
Oct 21-Nov 13: Scream Carnival on OCT Harbour Plus
This halloween special carnival has a whole selection of frightening experiences with NPCs that will scare the life out of you!
Venue: OCT Harbour Plus, No. 1 Happy Avenue, Daliang Street, Shunde District, Foshan City 佛山市顺德区大良街道欢乐大道1号欢乐海岸PLUS
Oct 29-Nov 29: Chic Journey Halloween-Themed Art Exhibition
From 7pm on Oct 29 to Nov 29, the Chic Journey Halloween-Themed Art Exhibition will be scaring Foshan residents!
Venue: Xiao Margot, Foshan Lingnan Xintiandi, No. 2 Zumiao Street, Foshan
Oct 29: Freak Out 2022 Halloween
Do you dare to step into the "Black Widow's" lair and join the Budweiser FREAK OUT HALLOWEEN warehouse rave? Join headliner, KnowKnow from Higher Brothers and Thome Boy Dont Kill & Mac Ova Seas from Digi Ghetto!
Ladies in black and red receive a special "Red Venom Cocktail" from Budweiser!
5.30-11pm
Venue: The Galame Warehouse, Building 14, Creative Industry Park, Jihua 4th Road, Chancheng District, Foshan佛山市禅城区季华四路创意产业园14号楼
Zhuhai
Oct 28-29: Beer or Trick: Sheng Tap Takeover Halloween party
Venue: Blue Blue Craft Bar, Shop 2, Bathing Beach, No. 88, Lovers Middle Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City珠海市香洲区情侣中路88号海滨浴场2号铺
Oct 28-Nov 1: Halloween Flea Market @Doumen Bar Street
6-11pm
Venue: Doumen Bar Street, No. 8 Huanhu North Road, Doumen District, Zhuhai City珠海市斗门区环湖北路8号酒吧街
Oct 29: WEE WOW Ghost Halloween Party
10pm-late night
Venue: Sure enough Flower Collection, No. 3, Nanpaifang Street, Nanping Town, Xiangzhou District, Zhuha珠海市香洲区南屏北山工业区南牌坊街3号果然花集
Oct 29: KPOP Costume Party
8-11pm
Venue: Dialogue SPACE, near No. 70 Daishan Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai对白SPACE，珠海市香洲区岱山路70号附近
Donngguan
Oct 29: Horror Show@One For The Road Pub
Dongguan’s No.1 spot for halloween for the past 16 years. And it’s easy to see why, with free shots, face paint, a disco and a legendary costume competition. DJ Pete & MC Paddy Scream will grace the decks and face painters are available for booing for 5.30-8.30pm. he shots are waiting.
Venue: One For The Road Pub, IEO Block 2, Legend of the Galaxy, No. 229, Dongcheng East Road, Dongcheng District, Dongguan东莞东城区东城东路229号星河传说IEO2座路上一杯
Oct 29: Trick or Treat Halloween Costume Party
Prizes for the best costume, beer games and live music!
8pm-late
Venue: Bar Ink, R103-26, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇26栋103铺八印
Oct 29: HERE! Trick or Treat
As Dongguan halloween tradition goes, the HERE! Trick or Treat will be held at 33 Town. This year the massively FUN Trick or Treat falls on Saturday, October 29.
Meet at 4 pm outside the 52 Seats Cafe at building 52 of 33 Town.
Starts at 4pm.
Venue: 52 Seats Caft, Bldg 52, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇52栋52座咖啡
Oct 29: Pumpkin Carving Halloween party @Pool Pets Clubhouse
1-8pm
Venue: Pool Pets Clubhouse, 4th Floor, Building 58, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇58栋巴克利宠物服务
Oct 30: Black Cats Liveshow @Kook Live House
Venue: Kook Live House, No101, Building 52, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇52栋库LiveHouse
0 User Comments