That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

Shenzhen

Oct 28: The Last Party

Join us with your scariest and sexiest costumes for the end of the world party!

Free Spooky Shots

Free Meng Soup

Free Tarot Cards（3-card reading）

Devilish Drink Deals

Ghoulish Games

Costume contests + prizes

TICKET RMB50

FRIDAY, Oct 28th

7-UNTIL LATE

Scan the QR code and get a ticket



See a listing for Parlor







Oct 28: Halloween Swing

As a traditional western festival, halloween attracts young people from all over the world to hold masquerade balls, DIY painting and other activities every year to enjoy this special festival and make friends with people from other countries.

In the second event of “Meet the World Around ”SFIEC Global Community, we will have a fun Halloween Swing Party!

RUNDOWN:

19:00-19:30 SIGN IN & DIY HALLOWEEN PAINTING

19:30-19:50 OPENING & MEET SFIEC

19:50-20:50 SWING DANCE

20:50-21:30 MULLED WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE

NETWORKING & GROUP PHOTO

See a listing for The Hong Kong University-Shenzhen Hospital International Medical Center

Oct 29: Pub Crawl

ONE, TWO, FREDDY IS COMING FOR YOU

The eeriest Shuiwei will send shivers down your spine during this Halloween, so come if you dare and save your tears!

Loads of surprises are waiting for you at each stop:

Juice Baby, Mambo, Brass House, Vicha

Ticket: RMB100

Includes: Trick or Treat Bag with surprises, 1 Drink Cards of each Bar, Hidden prizes!

Save your soul now



This venue has lots of listing, check out the full run down here.

Oct 29: HALLOWEEN "LOST REALM"

TICKET INFORMATION

50 early bird tickets: RMB108



80 advanced tickets RMB138



Late buy tickets bought before October 28th at midnight are RMB168

On the door RMB88 (if space remains)

You must show a 24-hour nucleic acid test and a green health code to enter the venue.

Four of Shenzhen's best DJs ready to keep you dancing all night.



9pm-4am.

For tickets add the Wechat ID: PandoraParties.

See a listing for B.Park Art

Oct 29: Halloween Pubcrawl

KICK IT’s Halloween Pubcrawl is back in a big way! Join us on Saturday, October 29th for our annual Halloween event! We have 3 locations in Sea World!

This venue has lots of listing, check out the full run down here.

Oct 29: Zumba Halloween Party

Zumba Halloween party

Saturday, 2pm

RMB98 for ticket sign up now, limited availability

See a listing for Lazy Laowai



Oct 29: Dance Again Halloween

On October 29th, The Hours will be at the Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai which has an excellent sea view of the terrace, and completely redesigned the Eden, which is located on the 16th floor of the hotel to build two stages.

4pm - 1am

Oct 29: Crazy Halloween Party

AYOS PHILIPPINE BISTRO TRUCK 90+ PRESENTS:

CRAZY HALLOWEEN PARTY by OLE & Mr.MARKs MUSIC & ART JAM

LIVE MUSIC, DJ, STREET MAGIC, BEST COSTUME CONTEST, RAFFLE DRAWS, GAMES, DINUGUAN EATING CONTEST, BALOT EATING CONTEST & MORE SCARY FUN SURPRISES

RMB100RMB, ANY 3 DRINKS or 6 SHOTS ALL NIGHT

See a listing for Ayos Philippine Bistro Truck

Guangzhou



Oct 28: I LOVE 80' & 90' Halloween Party

Come join DJ Adrian at the super I LOVE 80's &90's Halloween Party in GT LAND where you can swing, sing along and drink in your best costumes!

Early bird (valid until 10.16) for RMB138 RMB, includes 2 drinks

Free Flow (valid until 10.16) for RMB238 RMB from 8-11pm.

After Oct 16 prices will be RMB158/ 258

There will be fingerfood during the evening and prizes for the best costume and more!

See a listing for Francesco Yabe



Oct 29: HALLOWEEN @ GANÈA SCARY TALES

Whether you want to be a Targaryen or just a sexy mouse, we're turning Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales into Ganea Scary Tales this Halloween!

With DJ Tribal John spinning some sickening tunes and special guest bartender Alfred Cheng whipping up some spooky cocktails, Ganea is the only place you want to be this halloween.

9pm till late

Pre-sale tickets: RMB150 + Welcome drink

At the door: RMB200 + Welcome drink

Scan the QR code for tickets and more details.

Oct 29: InterNations Guangzhou Rooftop Halloween 2022

InterNations Guangzhou invites you to join the Rooftop Halloween Party 2022 in Azul by Fuel in Party Pier to enjoy the amazing view of Pearl River!

Benefits: three hours free flow of drinks (wine, sparkling, beer, spritz, sangria, spirits & soft drinks) and delicious finger food, free props/make up at the door, ice breaker, music, dance floor and so much more! Halloween costumes are optional and there are prizes for the best costumes!

Entrance fee: pay at door, RMB240, scan the QR code or click the link to sign up on guest list can get a discount.

8-11pm

See a listing for Azul by FUEL



Oct 29: Halloween At Hooley's

One of Guangzhou’s longest running Halloween parties (since 2007) features 3 Live Bands , a costume contest, classic horror flicks on big screens, scary shooter deals and a bar decked out in haunted house decor. Head to Hooley’s this Saturday, October 29th, but be sure to book a table well in advance!

See a listing for Hooley's

Oct 29-30: Halloween Kids Party

Pumpkin Bag DIY

Lunch Time: 12am-2:30pm

DIY Time: 2-2:45pm

Face Painting

Dinner Time: 6-9:30pm

DIY Time: 7:20-8pm

See a listing for W Guangzhou



Oct 30: Murder Mystery

One evening of fun, mystery and murder! Join us for a unique way to celebrate Halloween.



See a listing for Hooley's



Foshan



Oct 21-Nov 13: Scream Carnival on OCT Harbour Plus

This halloween special carnival has a whole selection of frightening experiences with NPCs that will scare the life out of you!



Venue: OCT Harbour Plus, No. 1 Happy Avenue, Daliang Street, Shunde District, Foshan City 佛山市顺德区大良街道欢乐大道1号欢乐海岸PLUS

Oct 29-Nov 29: Chic Journey Halloween-Themed Art Exhibition

From 7pm on Oct 29 to Nov 29, the Chic Journey Halloween-Themed Art Exhibition will be scaring Foshan residents!

Venue: Xiao Margot, Foshan Lingnan Xintiandi, No. 2 Zumiao Street, Foshan

Oct 29: Freak Out 2022 Halloween

Do you dare to step into the "Black Widow's" lair and join the Budweiser FREAK OUT HALLOWEEN warehouse rave? Join headliner, KnowKnow from Higher Brothers and Thome Boy Dont Kill & Mac Ova Seas from Digi Ghetto!

Ladies in black and red receive a special "Red Venom Cocktail" from Budweiser!

5.30-11pm

Venue: The Galame Warehouse, Building 14, Creative Industry Park, Jihua 4th Road, Chancheng District, Foshan佛山市禅城区季华四路创意产业园14号楼

Zhuhai

Oct 28-29: Beer or Trick: Sheng Tap Takeover Halloween party

Venue: Blue Blue Craft Bar, Shop 2, Bathing Beach, No. 88, Lovers Middle Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City珠海市香洲区情侣中路88号海滨浴场2号铺

Oct 28-Nov 1: Halloween Flea Market @Doumen Bar Street

6-11pm

Venue: Doumen Bar Street, No. 8 Huanhu North Road, Doumen District, Zhuhai City珠海市斗门区环湖北路8号酒吧街

Oct 29: WEE WOW Ghost Halloween Party

10pm-late night

Venue: Sure enough Flower Collection, No. 3, Nanpaifang Street, Nanping Town, Xiangzhou District, Zhuha珠海市香洲区南屏北山工业区南牌坊街3号果然花集

Oct 29: KPOP Costume Party

8-11pm

Venue: Dialogue SPACE, near No. 70 Daishan Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai对白SPACE，珠海市香洲区岱山路70号附近

Donngguan



Oct 29: Horror Show@One For The Road Pub

Dongguan’s No.1 spot for halloween for the past 16 years. And it’s easy to see why, with free shots, face paint, a disco and a legendary costume competition. DJ Pete & MC Paddy Scream will grace the decks and face painters are available for booing for 5.30-8.30pm. he shots are waiting.

Venue: One For The Road Pub, IEO Block 2, Legend of the Galaxy, No. 229, Dongcheng East Road, Dongcheng District, Dongguan东莞东城区东城东路229号星河传说IEO2座路上一杯

Oct 29: Trick or Treat Halloween Costume Party

Prizes for the best costume, beer games and live music!

8pm-late

Venue: Bar Ink, R103-26, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇26栋103铺八印

Oct 29: HERE! Trick or Treat

As Dongguan halloween tradition goes, the HERE! Trick or Treat will be held at 33 Town. This year the massively FUN Trick or Treat falls on Saturday, October 29.

Meet at 4 pm outside the 52 Seats Cafe at building 52 of 33 Town.

Starts at 4pm.

Venue: 52 Seats Caft, Bldg 52, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇52栋52座咖啡



Oct 29: Pumpkin Carving Halloween party @Pool Pets Clubhouse





1-8pm

Venue: Pool Pets Clubhouse, 4th Floor, Building 58, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇58栋巴克利宠物服务

Oct 30: Black Cats Liveshow @Kook Live House

Venue: Kook Live House, No101, Building 52, 33 Town, Dongcheng, Dongguan东莞东城33小镇52栋库LiveHouse



