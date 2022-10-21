  1. home
7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, October 21, 2022

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

_20221021150854.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

_20221021150859.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour

202209/_20220930164223.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu. 

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Detian Waterfall Adventure

_20221021150848.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

For More Information Click Here

Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China.

With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery.

There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

The Beauty of Autumn at Qiyun Mountain

1497334998.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, and part of Huangshan, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture.

Autumn has arrived in Jiangnan again, and you can experience it in all its magnificence at Qiyun Mountain. Qiyun encompasses 36 picturesque peaks and 72 cliffs, with several secluded caves. Autumn is when the mountain is at the height of its beauty and popularity.

The price being offered for this incomparable experience is especially hard to believe, considering the quality of the accommodation and food. Truly amazing!

For More Information Click Here

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking

Jingshan-Mountain.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to the ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history.

Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and this trip will give you the opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

