JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

Upholding the unique concept of JW Marriott brand, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong is working with Musicstyling, a luxury music company, to create a refreshing and immersive Mindful Room. The hotel has invited well-known Australian musician Gus Till to create healing music for our guestroom, with a bilingual meditation guide, so that guests can find a place to relax and feel connected to the world.

UNIQUE HEALING MUSIC

The healing music was created by Mr. Gus Till, a well-known Australian musician, who has been living in Bali for many years. He has drawn inspiration from natural surroundings such as the ocean, the sun and the jungle to create 60 pieces of healing music for our guestroom, allowing visitors to get rid of the their mundane pressures from their daily lives and to release their tired bodies and minds from anxiety. While the music brings peace, it also maintains the transparency and purity of the music itself, allowing guests to feel real relaxation and a state of renewed happiness.

A FULLY NOURISHING EXPERIENCE

Beautiful music creates a soothing environment, and the hotel hopes to create a truly healthy healing experience for its guests. After entering the Mindful Room, guests can embark on a 20-minute meditation journey under the guidance of a soft voice. Aboard the JW Marquis Mindful spaceship, guests can enter the deep and vast space of cosmic consciousness and appreciate the total beauty of every moment of life.



4D Sound Technology





Meditation Experience

THE WORLD'S LEADING 4D SOUND TECHNOLOGY

The room is equipped with the audio industry's leading 4D sound technology to combine acoustic wave healing, psychoacoustics and Dolby panoramic sound to create a mindful environment. Guests are surrounded by healing music and are overlooking the charming scenery of the Huangpu River in a comfortable space, which allows the revitalizing experience to occur from inside to outside.

MINDFUL JOURNEY OF YOUR MIND, BODY & SOUL

In addition to the extraordinary facilities, our exceptional services will be the icing on the cake on your journey. From tea, energy bars and fresh food to other amenities, our hotel also offers healthy Chinese and Western breakfast for guests to choose from, leading you to focus on THE WHOLE YOU and to experience the relaxation and healing journey for your body, mind and spirit.

EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMIZED FRAGRANCE

A warm sea breeze, quiet mountains and rivers, a beautiful garden ... When the sweet fragrance touches your nose, the mindful journey begins. The hotel is working with Chun Shan, a fragrance brand, to customize exclusive natural fragrance to enrich our concept of our Mindful Room. The fragrance was made using essential oils from mountains, rivers, flowers and trees.



Exclusive Customized Fragrance



Turn Down Amenity

"What makes music different from other art forms is that music touches the heart at the moment of listening. It has the power to focus on the present moment." Speaking of the original intention of launching the Mindful Room, Ms. Angela Pan, general manager of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong said, "In the post-epidemic era, the whole world is looking at ways to heal the body, mind and soul. We are very honored to work with a luxury music production company and internationally renowned musicians to launch the concept of the “Mindful Room.” It combines healing, meditation, sound waves and fragrances to create an immersive and invigorating journey for our guests."



The Mindful Room will officially be open for reservations from October 15, 2022. The price of a Riverview Executive Room is RMB2,888 per night, and the price of a Riverview Executive Suite is RMB5,088 per night. The following is included in the price of a room:



Mindful Room Decorations

Natural Fragrances

Mindful Welcome Amenities

Mindful Breakfast and In-Room Dining

Mindful Butler Service

Executive Lounge Access for Two Persons

Special Turn Down Amenity

4pm Late Checkout

For more details, please call +86 21 3809 8888

About JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong



JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — The first JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in China opened in Shanghai in 2019. Located in Pudong District beside the Huangpu River and near Lujiazui CBD, the hotel has 515 rooms, 3,100 square meters of meeting space and six outlets including an all-day dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge, a bar and a rooftop bar. The design is an innovative display of postmodern architecture that not only resonates with people’s sensibilities but is also at one with nature. This elegant hotel will deliver a new interpretation of understated luxury and cater to sophisticated, self-assured travelers seeking The JW Treatment. ®

