11 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Britannica International School Shanghai

Located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai successfully blends the highest quality, rigorous British education through the English National Curriculum, with an international learning environment that is positive, constructive and a happy place for your child to spend their day.

Students aged two to 18 come to Britannica for its strong British roots and truly personalized approach to learning, which enable your child to achieve the very best that they are capable of at IGCSE and A-Level.



Prospective parents are more than welcome to join two upcoming Open Days on October 20 and 26, and explore how your child(ren) can benefit the most out of the Best of British Education at Britannica.

Parents who bring their child(ren) to an Open Day may also meet with the Principal or a relevant Head of Phase on the day.

Dates: October 20 & 26

Schedule:

9.15-9.30am Register

9.30-10am Presentation

10-10.20am Q&A

10.20-11am School Tour

British International School Shanghai



As part of Nord Anglia Education, one of the world’s leading premium schools organizations, the British International School Shanghai, Puxi delivers robust UK curricula enhanced through collaborations with the world’s best – MIT, Julliard and UNICEF.



The school is committed to the delivery of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) for every student across the school. With over 60 nationalities represented, they are a truly international British school.



The British International School Shanghai, Puxi offers a personalized education which enables each child to achieve outstanding academic outcomes. The BISS Puxi class of 2022 has again excelled, scoring an average of 38.4 points, out of the maximum of 45 available in their IBDP.

Join their exclusive parent and child demonstration class and experience hands-on learning together with your child and one of our experienced British teachers.

Places are strictly limited, so sign up and secure your place today.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Registration for Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong's upcoming Open Day events are now open for sign up!

Senior School Open Day



Open to families with child(ren) applying for Years 7-13 (ages 11 to 18).



Why is it essential to cultivate leadership capability?

How can my child develop their leadership skills?

How can my child transform from a teenager to a confident young leader?

The Open Day will include a presentation from Ms. Alison Derbyshire, Head of Senior School, as well as an opportunity to meet with the Senior School Leadership Team and take a tour of the campus. Students are also invited to attend, and they will have a chance to meet with current students to find out more about Dulwich life in:



Student Leadership

Global Citizenship

Technology

Dulwich Pudong will be hosting Senior School Open Days on November 23, 2022 and February 9, 2023.

If you would like to learn more about their Senior School program and are interested in joining the Open Day session, please scan QR code on the poster to register.

Junior School Open Day



Open to families with child(ren) applying for Years 3-6 (ages 7 to 11).



Why is it critical to adopt a growth mindset?



How to identify my child's potential?



How can my child grow to be an active learner?



The Open Day will include a presentation from Ms. Victoria Foster, Head of Junior School, as well as an opportunity to meet with the Junior School Leadership Team and take a tour of the campus. Students are also invited to attend, and they will have a chance to meet with current students to find out more about Dulwich life in:



Music



Growth Mindset

Fencing

Dulwich Pudong will be hosting the Junior School Open Day on 17 November 2022.

If you would like to learn more about their Junior School program and are interested in joining the Open Day session, please scan the QR code on the poster to register.

Year 1 & 2 Open Day



Open to families with child(ren) applying for Year 1 and Year 2 (ages 5 to 7).



Why should my child spend time on academic learning at such a young age?

What specific areas of learning are included in Year 1 & 2?

How does academic education in Year 1 & 2 support my child's academic pathway?

The Open Day will include a presentation from Ms. Katherine Weir-Davis, Head of DUCKS, as well as an opportunity to meet with the DUCKS Leadership Team and take a tour of the campus. You will also find out more about DUCKS academic learning in:

Mathematics

Mandarin

Phonics

Dulwich Pudong will be hosting Year 1 & 2 Open Day sessions on October 18 and November 1.



If you would like to learn more about their Year 1 & 2 program and are interested in joining one of the Open Day sessions, please scan the QR code on the poster to register.

DUCKS Open Days

Open to families with child(ren) applying for Toddler, Nursery and Reception (ages 2 to 5).

What is play-based learning?

How does academic education in the Early Years support my child's academic pathway?

How can I balance my child's learning and play time?

The Open Day will include a presentation from Ms. Katherine Weir-Davis, Head of DUCKS, as well as an opportunity to meet with the DUCKS Leadership Team and take a tour of the campus. You will also find out more about Early Years child-led learning and play-based exploration in:

Wellbeing

Physical Development

Dual Language

Dulwich Pudong will be hosting Early Years Open Day sessions in September, October and November 2022.

If you would like to learn more about their Early Years program and are interested in joining one of the Open Day sessions, please scan the QR code on the poster to register.



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College is world-renowned for delivering an academically rigorous education that helps student go on to the best universities worldwide, while instilling in them the skills, knowledge and motivation to make a positive difference in the world.



But how do they nurture these young leaders?



On Friday, October 21 and Friday, November 25, prospective parents will have a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Senior School leadership team.



Hosted by Head of Senior School, Kelly King, and Director of Admissions, Wonnie Sayama, attendees to the exclusive Senior School Open Mornings will gain an in-depth insight into what makes Senior School at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi special; the Dulwich Difference.



The Senior School will host two Open Mornings in 2022. With extremely limited spaces, register soon to secure your place.

Harrow International School Shanghai

Harrow is world-leading in education with 450 years of education excellence, outstanding academic outcomes, and a recognized name that attracts the most qualified, passionate teachers to its campus.

They purposefully maintain low teacher to student ratios to ensure that each pupil receives the attention and encouragement they need to bring out the best in each of them.

Harrow International School Shanghai is excited to have the opportunity to welcome you to visit its beautiful campus to interact with their highly qualified, loving teachers as well as their confident, passionate pupils.

Harrow's high-quality education offering delivers on proven outcomes – experience it for yourself to believe it! Register for their Open Days NOW by scanning the QR code below.

Nord Anglia International School

Join Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong for a morning of fun educational activities in a fantastic environment. You and your child will be free to explore the many different learning zones and meet their outstanding teachers and parents, experiencing first-hand what it is that makes Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong such a special place to learn.

9.30am, Wednesday October 26

Early Years to Year 3 prospective parents and students

2888 Junmin Lu, Pudong New District, Shanghai

There will also be an opportunity to meet the Principal and Head of Primary to discuss how creating a personalized learning plan for your child can help them reach their full potential.







Shanghai American School

The Shanghai American School 2023/24 school year admissions season is now open.



SAS invites you to join one of their upcoming informative virtual tours. Virtual Visits (VV) are led by the Admissions Team in English or Chinese, and provide an overview of the school and application process.



Elementary School (Pre-K – Grade 5):

Tuesday, November 8, 8.30am - Pudong Campus (English VV)

Thursday, November 10, 8.30am - Puxi Campus (English VV)

Tuesday, November 22, 8.30am - Pudong Campus (Chinese VV)

Thursday, November 24, 8.30am - Puxi Campus (Chinese VV)

Middle & High School (Grade 6 - 12):

Tuesday, October 18, 8.30am- Pudong Campus (English VV)

Thursday, October 20, 8.30am - Puxi Campus (English VV)

Wednesday, November 16, 8.30am - Pudong Campus (English FET)

Thursday, November 17, 8.30am - Puxi Campus (English FET)

Scan the QR code below to register or visit www.saschina.org/admissions/plan-a-visit

Shanghai Community International School

Shanghai Community International School Shanghai would like to invite you and your family to one of their SCIS Open Houses on Saturday, November 19. This is a great opportunity for them to learn more about your family and to share more about SCIS.



Early Childhood Education Open House:



Saturday, November 19, 9-11.30am

2212 Hongqiao Lu

Lower School Open House



Saturday, November 19, 11.30am-1.30pm

1161 Hongqiao Lu

Upper School Open House:

Saturday, November 19, 9-11am

1161 Hongqiao Lu

Shanghai Singapore International School

Shanghai Singapore International School's rigorous curriculum and robust programs prepare students to become true 21st Century global citizens and leaders.

SSIS has a PN to 12 education that offers your child a holistic and well-balanced education with strong academic challenges. Their expert teachers and state-of-art facilities provide your child a gateway to success.

Whether your family is finding your first school or planning a transfer, join their Open Mornings to see every aspect of school life at SSIS. You will see the school on a 'working' day, enjoy a tour of its learning facilities, join their Head of School and Divisional Principal's information session, Q&A and much more.



SSIS host two Open Mornings each month for Preschool and Primary School. You may also book an individual private tour at your convenience by calling (021) 6221 5061 or emailing admission@ssis.asia.

Preschool

October 19 & 26 | November 9 & 23

10.30am-12.30pm

Primary School



October 18 & 25 | November 8 & 22

10.30am-12.30pm

Senior School



Ongoing one-on-one admissions meeting

Western International School of Shanghai

The Western International School of Shanghai offers a robust international education to students aged two-and-a-half to 19 years. There are many facets that contribute to the WISS Education; their academic program is strongly focused on student-centered learning with an emphasis on athletics, creative arts, action to service, and language and literature to create a holistic learning experience.

WISS is hosting a series of Open House event starting in November. These events offer an excellent opportunity to meet key members of the school leadership team and gain valuable insight into international education and what a WISS Education has to offer. Parents will also have time to explore the campus with the Admissions team and attend a Q&A session.

Scan the QR code to book your spot today, or contact the Admissions Team at +86 (21) 6976 6013 / 6015 or enquiry@wiss.cn.

Yew Chung International School

Founded in Hong Kong 90 years ago, Yew Chung International School (YCIS) of Shanghai is renowned for offering one of the most progressive international education programs in China.

The school's unique multicultural and bilingual approach focuses on both English and Chinese language learning and is recognized worldwide, helping to distinguish its students in a globally competitive environment.

Five central Puxi and Pudong campuses cater for children aged two to 18. As a school for the children of international families, students come from over 50 countries and regions and are educated by world-class teachers from more than 20 countries.

Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 school year at YCIS Shanghai. They are now welcoming small groups of parents for campus tours during following dates:



Puxi ECE: November 2 & 16

Puxi Primary: November 11 & 22 (English Session)

Pudong ECE: 25 October 25 & November 1

Pudong Primary: October 27 & November 10

[Cover image courtesy of Britannica International School]