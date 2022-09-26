  1. home
WATCH: Neighbor Saves Child Dangling from Balcony in South China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 26, 2022

A video has gone viral on Chinese social media showing a young child hanging over the edge of a balcony on the eighth floor of an apartment block in South China. 

Luckily, the child is stopped from falling by a brave neighbor who traverses his way along the outside of the balcony and pushes the child back through the fence. 

After saving the baby’s life, the hero neighbor traverses his way back towards his apartment. 

The incident took place in Foshan, Guangdong province on September 25, reports People’s Daily

Watch the video below:


A hashtag related to the incident has been viewed over 50 million times on Weibo. 

Many official accounts on the platform have also shared tips on how to keep young children safe within certain environments. 

The Hunan Fire Service – an account with 2.7 million followers – posted the related hashtag and shared tips on keeping children safe on balconies, in the kitchen, when playing with toys, etc. 

37001664176518_.pic.jpg

A Weibo post by the Hunan Fire Service warns parents that they cannot be "relaxed" when it comes to children's safety. Screengrab via Weibo/@湖南消防

[Cover image via Weibo/@勋仔的夏天]

rescue Foshan

