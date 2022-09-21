32 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

SEP 21: VIBE: RNB & CHILL

Vibes, drinks, dancing.

SEP 22: Four Big Characters

Four Big Characters!

SEP 22-26: Thai Film Week 2022

A limited run of one film per city, all in original Thai sound.

SEP 29-30: Candlelight Concert

Candlelight Concert.

SEP 30-OCT 1: Come on Shiny Baby!

You are a super model today!

OCT 1-2: Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Garden Party

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the shopping mall is decorated with elegantly layered Chinese wind curtains, embellished with exquisite lanterns and oil umbrellas, simple and elegant, and open-air lantern trails, which are full of traditional warmth and prosperity.

SEP 9-OCT 9:Across The Pacific

Early Cantonese artists abroad in North America.

AUG 20-OCT 20: Daydream Theater

In this exhibition, The Color Monster and Lady Daydream keep each other company and meet together to find places suitable for people's spiritual rest.

Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens

The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding.

SEP 17-NOV 19: Lin Ming Solo Exhibition: Through The Gloomy Wood



This exhibition presents the artist's paintings about bravery, facing fear and hardship, criticism of fantasy, or "untimely" thinking toward the clamor. We can see the painting of hugging the dry tree trunk , stretching out the hands to grasp the light in the dark, holding arms up to the sky and shouting, and resolutely stepping into the dark forest.

OCT 5-6: Wild Nature, Wild Soul





Cliff Haus Borderless Challenge Fair

⏰ October 5-6th




