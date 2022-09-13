Beijing’s Most Visited Tourist Spot For Mid-Autumn Festival Was…

Here we go again. Another public holiday, and another top ten of Beijing’s most visited tourist spots.

As Mid-Autumn weekend finished and everyone prepared to get back to work and school, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism released figures for the number of visits to the capital’s main tourist spots.

A total of 3.83 million visits were made to 199 Beijing tourist spots – a 24% year-on-year increase.

Below are the top ten most visited tourist sites in Beijing during the Mid-Autumn festival weekend:

10. Capital Outlets (Fangshan) – 92,000 Visits

9. New Summer Palace – 104,000 Visits

8. Beijing Zoo – 107,000 Visits

7. Beihai Park – 110,000 Visits

6. Happy Valley – 123,000 Visits

5. Temple of Heaven – 129,000 Visits

4. Beijing Olympic Forest Park – 141,000 Visits

3. Shine Hills (Shunyi) – 147,000 Visits

2. Nanluoguxiang Hutong – 190,000 Visits

1. Wangfujing – 500,000 Visits

Image via Weibo/@李迎宾



The presence of Wangfujing and Nanluoguxiang Hutong at numbers one and two, respectively, perhaps comes as no surprise. The two popular tourist spots regularly crack the top ten during public holidays.

That the number of visits has seen a year-on-year increase is encouraging for Beijing’s tourism industry. Perhaps the city’s residents have largely taken the advice of authorities and stayed put during the holidays – an opportunity to visit tourist spots closer to home.

By the way, that advice still stands for upcoming National Week holiday.

Authorities: 'Stay in Beijing During Holidays' (NOTE: to get a train from Beijing, you MUST have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours)

However, as long as you meet all the requirements, there is nothing to stop you from leaving Beijing, if you so desire.

[Cover image via Weibo/@蝌蚪五线谱]