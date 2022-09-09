COVID-19 Cases Double Over 24 Hours in Shenzhen

Shenzhen discovered 54 cases of COVID-19 on September 8, data released this morning (September 9) reveals.

On September 7 only 25 cases of COVID-19 were found in the city.

Of the 54 cases, 26 were symptomatic and 28 were asymptomatic.



Thirty-seven of said cases were already in centralized quarantine, seven were undergoing home quarantine, another seven were discovered in community testing of high-risk areas, while one case was found in both closed-loop and non-closed-loop management and the final case was discovered through community screening.

Fifty of the 54 cases were found in Futian district, two in Yantian district and one in both Nanshan and Longhua districts.

In Guangdong province, there were 33 new cases of local symptomatic infections. Alongside the 26 reported in Shenzhen, one was found in Guangzhou, one in Foshan, three in Huizhou and two in Jiangmen.

All of the province’s 28 asymptomatic infections were found in Shenzhen.

Three patients previously diagnosed as asymptomatic had their infection status upgraded to symptomatic.

If You Plan to Travel...



Got travel plans between September 10 and October 31? Chances are you will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.



In accordance with an announcement by China’s COVID Taskforce of the State Council, anyone traveling by the means listed below between Saturday, September 10, 2022, and Monday, October 31, 2022, MUST have a 48-hour nucleic acid test:

Plane

High-speed rail or any other form of train

Inter-provincial tour group

Interprovincial passenger ships

Be sure to double check any other COVID-related rules before you set off on your travels.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]