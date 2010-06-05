35 New Cases in Shenzhen, Guangzhou on High Alert

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Shenzhen on August 29. Meanwhile, mass testing has been rolled out in several areas in Guangzhou after one infection was found in the city’s Yuexiu district.

Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, 24 of the 35 cases were symptomatic and 11 were asymptomatic.

The city also confirmed its first case of the BF.15 strain on August 28.



Nineteen of the cases found on August 29 were discovered in Futian and seven were found in Luohu.



Yesterday (August 29) both districts closed down all businesses, including KTV bars, massage parlors, bars and restaurants, pool and mahjong halls, cinemas, gyms and internet cafes, etc.

The restrictions will remain in place until midnight on September 1, if the spread of the virus is contained.

Three subdistricts in each area, Yuanling Street, Huaqiangbei North Street and Nanyuan Street in Futian, and Guiyuan, Nanhu and Sungang in Luohu have imposed a full lockdown, with residents prohibited from leaving their homes.

Six cases have been reported in Longgang district and three in Nanshan district.



The city has also announced that anyone who visited the following areas at the following times in Bao’an district needs to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible:

August 27

3-4pm, Honglang North Station, Exit A

8-9pm, Honglang North Station, Exit A

5-6.10pm, Yuyue Chuanyu Taste (Qinchengda Store)

6-8.10pm, Guo Qin Chengda Shopping Mall, Chabaidao (Honglang North Store)

August 28

12.30-1.30pm, 6.10-7.20pm, Fuyong Station

1-7pm, Fuhai Street, Shui Hetian Building, Excellent International Beauty SPA Club

2-3.30pm, Shenzhang Meng (Fuyong Store)

Guangzhou

One confirmed case of COVID-19 (a six-year-old girl) was discovered in Guangzhou’s Yuexiu district on Sunday, August 28.

The patient resides in Yuexiu’s Dengfeng subdistrict and has been transferred to No.8 People’s Hospital of Guangzhou, with her mother, for isolation and treatment.

Residents of Dengfeng’s Lujing West Road, Heng’an Road, Lujing Road, Xiatang West Road and Tongxin Road (excluding No. 2 Baohan Zhi Street) are prohibited from leaving and all deliveries must be collected on a staggered schedule.

Residents will also undergo three days of consecutive testing, scheduled to end today.

Authorities in the Changgang subdistrict of Haizhu and Tonghe Street, Jingxi Street and Jingtai Street in Baiyun district have also rolled out mass testing on its residents.

As of press time, Guangzhou has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]