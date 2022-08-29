Viva Tacos Tuesday! What's Going On in Shanghai?

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95. This week it is a pan-fried cuttlefish taco with teriyaki sauce topped with Wakame and sofrito salad, complimented by a Peach Me I'm Dreaming cocktail.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Taquiza Tuesday @ Tacos El Paisa



Taquiza Tuesday at El Paisa sees three hours of all-you-can-eat on all tacos for just RMB148 – mix and match your favorites from the full menu. As if that was not enough, it is also buy-one-get-one on Frozen Mezcal Margaritas!

Every Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees just about everything priced at just RMB20. Check out the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Tue, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

50% Off @ Pera



Every Monday and Tuesday, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy delicious Turkish and Indian food at 50% off on in Pera.

Every Mon & Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Ancestral Tuesday @ La Mezcaleria

Get to know the oldest of old school mezcal with ancestral mezcal deals at La Mezcaleria every Tuesday, with Sacapalabras Marteño and Tobasiche RMB888 per bottle, RMB300 per 250 ml bottle or RMB58 per glass.

Every Tues, 5.30pm-Late.

La Mezcaleria, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Daily Events

Breakfast Deal @ Loggia by Bonica

From 9am to noon, grab a coffee or tea and a tasty miniwich for just RMB48 at Loggia by Bonica. Miniwich options include Scrambled Egg & Avocado, Pulled Brisket & Chimichurri, Burrata & Tomato or Grilled Veggie.

Daily; 9am-12pm; RMB48.

Loggia by Bonica, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



Head on over to Tacolicious for RMB35 Frozen Margaritas all day, all night, all month!

Daily, until Aug 31.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Feeling the heat this summer? Enjoy the good things in life daily at more that reasonable prices from 3-7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3-4pm and increasing by 5 RMB every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz. Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

4th year Rollerversary @ RIINK

To celebrate RIINK's belated 4th Rollerversary, they are offering free skates to anyone who missed out on a birthday party due to lockdown. So if you were born in April, May or June, head on over with your ID to get things rolling.

Until Aug 31.

RIINK, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Shankang Li 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Shanghai Taco Tour



See those restaurants on the flyer above? From now until September 5, they are all offering a taco combo special. In each venue you can claim a taco bingo card that contains 10 slots to fill for each restaurant. When you order the combo, the venue will give you a sticker to put on your bingo card.

The first 40 people that claim all 10 stickers and send a picture of the competed bingo card to the Vitae Spirits WeChat account (QR on the poster above) will win prizes galore! Rather order in? No problem – waimai orders of the combo specials will also receive a sticker.

Daily, until Sep 5.

See participating venues on the flyer above.

Sunset Crush @ La Barra

Visit La Barra for drinks and bites specials while you soak up the sun on the terrace or beat the heat by the bar. House Highballs go for RMB58, DIY G&Ts RMB68, bottles of Cava or Cider RMB188 and a bottle of Cava or Cider, 6 Oysters & 2 Octopus Skewers or the Light Bites Platter for RMB498.

Daily, 3-8pm.

La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Senator Saloon Pop Up @ Sichuan Citizen

Until Senator Saloon is allowed to reopen on Wuyuan Lu (that prohibition theme is a little to literal for liking right now) the team will be taking over the bar at sister restaurant Sichuan Citizen every day from 5pm.

Daily, 5pm-Midnight.

Sichuan Citizen, 2/F, 378 Wukang Lu, by Taian Lu 武康路378号2楼，近泰安路.



Free Flow Champagne @ ENTROPY



Remember what we said about loving classy things at affordable prices? It's three hours of free flow Champagne with snacks at ENTROPY Champagne Cafe for just RMB298 on weekdays and RMB338 on weekends. Unbeatable.

Daily, 5-10pm; Mon-Fri RMB298, Sat & Sun RMB338.

ENTROPY Champagne Cafe, Shop 213F/G/H, 2nd Floor, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Lu 港汇恒隆广场2楼南北连廊.

Happy Hour @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on wine by the glass every day (bar Monday) at ROZO.

Daily, 6-8pm.

ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai x The Union Trading Company – Bar Collab



Find your way to the Hidden Bar nestled in The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai as they have teamed up with The Union Trading Company, listed 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars. This joint-effort project offers eight newly invented cocktails.

The crew from The Union Trading Company will temporarily move into the Ritz-Carlton Hidden Bar, bringing in their own bartending accessories, glassware, finest ingredients and décor. Tipplers will feel like they are sitting in a more refined version of the original The Union Trading Company.

Daily, 6pm-1am.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Nice to Meet You Again @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Arena, this the exhibition consists of four themed showcases and recaptures the Arena's historic memories. Over 50 valuable collections are on display for the first time. Among them are many autographed posters of famous domestic and overseas artists and souvenirs from the Arena’s most exciting international sports events.

Daily, 11am-9pm; Free.

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Yaohua Lu 世博大道1200号, 近耀华路.

‘WE’ Art Work Installations @ Xintiandi Shanghai

A series of art installations in Xintiandi Shanghai mall by artist Ricky Lyu exploring the concept of "WE" and reflecting on the nature of the correlation between the city and the world, through dialectical reasoning on the global crisis and life.

Until Aug; Free.

Xintiandi Shanghai, 119 Madang Lu 地址 马当路119号.

Feng Tang Exhibition

From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’ The exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.

To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at Mandarin Oriental has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’ Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.

Price: RMB128*

Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily

*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)

To purchase click here or scan the QR:

Until Sep 10, 10am-6pm; RMB128.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

Like to Promote an Event?



That's Shanghai has begun posting an events list every day of the week. Want to make sure all your events are listed? Click the link below to find out how.

READ MORE: Want to Be Included in Our Daily Events Roundups?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

