10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

5-Day Hulunbuir Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Life in the concrete jungle got you beat? Want to travel to a vast land of magical natural power and beauty? The Hulunbuir Prairie of Inner Mongolia highlights beautiful natural scenery as well as the traditional customs of Mongolia and Russia. With clear blue sky and lush pasture, it is designated one of the ‘World’s Four Largest Prairies,’ offering a fabulous grassland photography experience. Ride a horse through endless grassland, shoot arrows, stay overnight in yurts, taste delicious beef and mutton and much more.

4-Day ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

3-Day Beautiful Nature South Anhui for Just RMB1,080



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jixi, part of the ancient Huizhou area, is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Hike the Zhangshan Grand Canyon, with its winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, crystal-clear streams, pools and springs to swim in, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests.

3-Day Hiking a Xinchang Fairyland



Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county that is full of surprises, with lots of hidden and beautiful hiking trails. Two of the most beautiful ones have been chosen for this trip; hike through green valleys and past gorgeous lakes and rivers, and enjoy the beauty of nature away from the crazy crowds of the city. Xinchang is especially beautiful in springtime, when the green returns after a long winter.

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway



Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain with Infinity Pool Hotel



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in an infinity pool?

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



3-Day Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures



Opened just last year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas surrounded by exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

3-Day Relaxing Chongming Weekend with Pool Party & BBQ



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Shanghai Chongming No.1 Manor Resort provides excellent accommodation, catering, entertainment and leisure for tourists as a five-star resort of the homestay type. It boasts a swimming pool and garden lawn perfect for a barbecue party with music. Nature lovers can also explore Dongtan Wetland Park and Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve, an important station and habitat on the migration route of Asian-Pacific migratory birds, as well as a resident wild population.

