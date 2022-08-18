  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, August 18, 2022

0 0

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour

556201525.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Hulunbuir Grassland Tour

582082594.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Life in the concrete jungle got you beat? Want to travel to a vast land of magical natural power and beauty? The Hulunbuir Prairie of Inner Mongolia highlights beautiful natural scenery as well as the traditional customs of Mongolia and Russia. With clear blue sky and lush pasture, it is designated one of the ‘World’s Four Largest Prairies,’ offering a fabulous grassland photography experience. Ride a horse through endless grassland, shoot arrows, stay overnight in yurts, taste delicious beef and mutton and much more.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge

549984060.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Beautiful Nature South Anhui for Just RMB1,080

Anhui.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jixi, part of the ancient Huizhou area, is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Hike the Zhangshan Grand Canyon, with its winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, crystal-clear streams, pools and springs to swim in, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Hiking a Xinchang Fairyland

Xinchang.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county that is full of surprises, with lots of hidden and beautiful hiking trails. Two of the most beautiful ones have been chosen for this trip; hike through green valleys and past gorgeous lakes and rivers, and enjoy the beauty of nature away from the crazy crowds of the city. Xinchang is especially beautiful in springtime, when the green returns after a long winter.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway

1842002623.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

For More Information Click Here 

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain with Infinity Pool Hotel

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in an infinity pool?

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay

440688459.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Opened just last year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas surrounded by exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Relaxing Chongming Weekend with Pool Party & BBQ

Chongming-Pool-Party.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Shanghai Chongming No.1 Manor Resort provides excellent accommodation, catering, entertainment and leisure for tourists as a five-star resort of the homestay type. It boasts a swimming pool and garden lawn perfect for a barbecue party with music. Nature lovers can also explore Dongtan Wetland Park and Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve, an important station and habitat on the migration route of Asian-Pacific migratory birds, as well as a resident wild population.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals

more news

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

8 Minors Detained for Beating Man & Burying Him Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2022

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives