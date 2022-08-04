Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Several local governments in Guangdong, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan have released statements saying that e-bikes need to be registered and fitted with a number plate or they may be seized.

From October 1, 2022, all e-bikes in Guangzhou will need a number plate to legally operate on the road.

Shenzhen piloted real-name registration for e-bikes back in April 2020 and required all e-bike riders to apply for a number plate from August 1, 2021, to August 1, 2022.



Regulations in Dongguan state that anyone caught riding an unregistered e-bike between July 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, will be punished.

Wherever you’re based, if you haven’t registered your bike and had a number plate fitted, we suggest you get a move on.

So, how do you get a number plate for your e-bike?

The first step is registering your bike, which seems to be a hassle as many of the WeChat accounts that allow registration, don’t accept foreign forms of ID, such as passports.

If you want to look at the registration process for yourself, search 广州交警 (Guangzhou), 深圳交警 (Shenzhen) or 东莞交警 (Dongguan) on WeChat.

Many cities’ traffic police WeChat accounts have information about registering e-bikes. To find yours, search the name of the city where you live in Chinese followed by 交警 (jiaojing) into WeChat.

If you are unable to register online, your best option is to go to your local police station, who will either be able to help you register or point you in the right direction.

To register your bike, you need to submit various information about the type of e-bike you ride.

However, be careful, modified bikes or those that don’t meet legal standards will fail and you will not be able to get a number plate.

There have been rumors that bikes that do not meet the required standard can be traded in and the money can be used to buy a new bike. However, these are unconfirmed and will most likely differ from city to city.

Once your bike is registered your number plate will be issued to you within 20 days.

So why the big fuss?

In Shenzhen alone, almost 100 people died in the year 2020 after being hit by an electric bike.

Since the city introduced registration measures and rules around wearing a helmet and the top speed of bikes, e-bike related accidents were reduced by 30%.

[Image via Weibo@仁怀市公安局]

