  1. home
  2. Articles

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

By Lars James Hamer, August 4, 2022

0 0

Several local governments in Guangdong, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan have released statements saying that e-bikes need to be registered and fitted with a number plate or they may be seized.

From October 1, 2022, all e-bikes in Guangzhou will need a number plate to legally operate on the road. 

Shenzhen piloted real-name registration for e-bikes back in April 2020 and required all e-bike riders to apply for a number plate from August 1, 2021, to August 1, 2022. 

Regulations in Dongguan state that anyone caught riding an unregistered e-bike between July 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, will be punished. 

Wherever you’re based, if you haven’t registered your bike and had a number plate fitted, we suggest you get a move on. 

So, how do you get a number plate for your e-bike? 

The first step is registering your bike, which seems to be a hassle as many of the WeChat accounts that allow registration, don’t accept foreign forms of ID, such as passports. 

If you want to look at the registration process for yourself, search 广州交警 (Guangzhou), 深圳交警 (Shenzhen) or 东莞交警 (Dongguan) on WeChat.

Many cities’ traffic police WeChat accounts have information about registering e-bikes. To find yours, search the name of the city where you live in Chinese followed by 交警 (jiaojing) into WeChat. 

If you are unable to register online, your best option is to go to your local police station, who will either be able to help you register or point you in the right direction. 

To register your bike, you need to submit various information about the type of e-bike you ride. 

However, be careful, modified bikes or those that don’t meet legal standards will fail and you will not be able to get a number plate. 

There have been rumors that bikes that do not meet the required standard can be traded in and the money can be used to buy a new bike. However, these are unconfirmed and will most likely differ from city to city. 

Once your bike is registered your number plate will be issued to you within 20 days. 

So why the big fuss? 

In Shenzhen alone, almost 100 people died in the year 2020 after being hit by an electric bike. 

Since the city introduced registration measures and rules around wearing a helmet and the top speed of bikes, e-bike related accidents were reduced by 30%. 

[Image via Weibo@仁怀市公安局]

e-bikes Guangdong

more news

Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

A blue health code for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be used in Guangdong province.

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

New COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Maoming, Jiangmen and a list of high- and mid-risk areas.

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

Check out the latest COVID-19 news in your city.

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

Heavy rain is expected to continue until May 13 in Guangdong and parts of neighbouring provinces.

WATCH: Guangdong’s Awe-Inspiring One-Legged Footballer

This one-legged footballer is better than we will ever be!

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

The number of cases reported in Guangzhou is down from the previous day. There are also important updates for Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Footage of an earthquake hitting the coastal city of Huizhou emerged in the early hours of the morning.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives