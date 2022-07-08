Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, has undergone its second change in as many weeks.

It was announced last night (Thursday, July 8) that the app now only checks the travel history of users over a seven-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days.

The travel code app, known as 通信行程卡 (tongxin xingcheng ka) in Chinese, is available on WeChat and Alipay, and users will also be alerted to any changes to their personal code by text.

The travel code now only checks your travel history over the last seven days.



On June 29 it was announced that the travel code would no longer be using the asterisk system.

Previously, users with a star on their travel code would see a message stating that cities in their recent travel history included mid- and/or high-risk areas, but that said user had not been to those specific risk areas.

The travel code asterisk made traveling around China even more difficult than it currently is, as public places were able to refuse entry to anyone “carrying a star.”

When residents of Guangzhou were given a star on their travel code in mid-April due to a small number of COVID-19 cases, That’s spoke to a local resident who had gone traveling before he had the star, only to have his travel code updated with the asterisks when he arrived in Yunnan.

“The places where you need to buy a ticket to get in wouldn’t let me in. Those places that don’t require a ticket would let me in, but some places and hotels would still refuse me because of the star. Also, I needed to go to the hospital for a nucleic acid test every day.”

Now that the travel code doesn’t have the star system, and only checks where you’ve been over the past seven days, hopefully, we won’t be hearing stories like this again.

Traveling within China is certainly getting easier, let’s hope traveling in and out is next on the agenda.

