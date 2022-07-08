  1. home
  2. Articles

Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

By Lars James Hamer, July 8, 2022

0 0

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, has undergone its second change in as many weeks. 

It was announced last night (Thursday, July 8) that the app now only checks the travel history of users over a seven-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days. 

The travel code app, known as 通信行程卡 (tongxin xingcheng ka) in Chinese, is available on WeChat and Alipay, and users will also be alerted to any changes to their personal code by text. 

WechatIMG3874.jpeg

The travel code now only checks your travel history over the last seven days. Image via That's

On June 29 it was announced that the travel code would no longer be using the asterisk system.  

Previously, users with a star on their travel code would see a message stating that cities in their recent travel history included mid- and/or high-risk areas, but that said user had not been to those specific risk areas. 

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The travel code asterisk made traveling around China even more difficult than it currently is, as public places were able to refuse entry to anyone “carrying a star.”

When residents of Guangzhou were given a star on their travel code in mid-April due to a small number of COVID-19 cases, That’s spoke to a local resident who had gone traveling before he had the star, only to have his travel code updated with the asterisks when he arrived in Yunnan. 

“The places where you need to buy a ticket to get in wouldn’t let me in. Those places that don’t require a ticket would let me in, but some places and hotels would still refuse me because of the star. Also, I needed to go to the hospital for a nucleic acid test every day.”

Now that the travel code doesn’t have the star system, and only checks where you’ve been over the past seven days, hopefully, we won’t be hearing stories like this again. 

Traveling within China is certainly getting easier, let’s hope traveling in and out is next on the agenda.

[Cover image via That's]

Travel China

more news

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

This Day in History: China-India Nathu La Pass Reopens for Trade

This Day in History: China-India Nathu La Pass Reopens for Trade

The historic Nathu La Pass in the Himalayan mountains reopened for trade after 44 years.

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

Shenzhen has become the first Chinese city to allow patients to refuse end-of-life treatment.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Monkeypox is Getting Closer...

Netizen's Horror After Man Puts Semen in Woman's Drink

Claim Your New Allelique Skincare Products For FREE!

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nali Patio Venues Re-Opening Today

Nali Patio Venues Re-Opening Today

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

45 New COVID Cases, Cinemas to Reopen from Today (We Think)

45 New COVID Cases, Cinemas to Reopen from Today (We Think)

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives