  1. home
  2. Articles

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory to Enter Certain Places in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 6, 2022

0 0

A couple of key changes to Beijing’s COVID rules were announced at the 379th Press Conference on COVID-19 Anti-Epidemic Control by the Beijing Information Office, including a key announcement on vaccine requirements for entering certain places in the city. 

So, without further ado, here are the key changes. 

Vaccines

From July 11 onwards, anyone in Beijing entering places which attract large gatherings of people must show proof of vaccination, except for those with legitimate vaccination exemptions. 

Venues include, but are not necessarily limited to, training centers, activity areas for the elderly, libraries, museums, movie theaters, art galleries, cultural centers, sport centers, gyms, performance areas, internet cafes, etc. 

Although not explicitly stated, it is likely that basic immunization, i.e. two doses of either Sinovac or Sinopharm, is required. If you're unsure about whether or not entry into a venue requires a third booster shot, be sure to check in advance.

You can show your vaccination status on your Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) as shown below. 

30821657117106_.pic.jpg

30851657117341_.pic.jpg


Or

30831657117123_.pic.jpg

30861657117357_.pic.jpg

All screengrabs via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian


If you think this spells an end for regular nucleic acid testing, think again. The Beijing CDC made clear that vaccines, health code scanning, nucleic acid testing and mask wearing will all remain key parts of the anti-epidemic effort (sorry to disappoint). 

Entering Beijing from Elsewhere on the Chinese Mainland

Previously, those with 14-day travel history to areas with one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were “heavily restricted” in returning to Beijing. 

Now, only those with 7-day travel history to areas with one or more cases will be “heavily restricted” in returning to Beijing. In other words, if you visited an area with one or more cases eight days or more before, you are not “heavily restricted” in returning to Beijing.

Those returning from areas which include international land borders will also not face restrictions in returning to the capital, unless otherwise stated at the time. 

You may still face restrictions in returning to Beijing from mid- or high-risk areas.    

Testing rules for those returning to Beijing remain the same; you need a negative test result issued within 48 hours of departure from your destination and another negative test result from within 72 hours of your arrival in Beijing. 

International Flights? 

According to Xinhua, Beijing will resume international commercial flights “in batches and in an orderly way.” No other details are given, so… let’s not get our hopes up. 

The Beijing CDC urged the city’s residents to get vaccinated ASAP. They quoted data from Hong Kong’s most recent outbreak of COVID-19; the data showed that from December, 2021 until July 2022, 95% of deaths from COVID-19 have been those aged 60 years old and above, 72% of which had not been vaccinated. Moreover, among those with three vaccine doses, the death rate from COVID-19 was 0.04%, and among those with no vaccination was 3.02%. 

So, from July 11 onwards, being asked to show your vaccination status will likely become a regular occurrence. If you haven’t done so already, get your shots.

[Cover image via Weibo/@中国电影报道]

Covid-19 vaccine Beijing

more news

COVID News: 3 Cases, 2 High-Risk Areas, Trains to Beijing Running

COVID News: 3 Cases, 2 High-Risk Areas, Trains to Beijing Running

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar.

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded on June 9.

Beijing Bar Chain Faces Closure for COVID Superspreader Event

After the latest chain of infection was linked to two of the venues, it seems the business owner may now be in trouble.

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: British Handover Hong Kong to China

Monkeypox is Getting Closer...

Student Takes Gaokao Three Times, Turns Down Peking University Twice

Into the Wild: For China’s Camping Purists, Glamping Is Out of the Question

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives