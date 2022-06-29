  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 29, 2022

0 0

Video footage shows a bus veering off a road and plunging into a river in Shanghai's Pudong New District.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.47am yesterday, June 28.

The No. 1038 bus was heading south on Nanzhu Lu, when it veered off the road and into the Zhonggang River near an intersection with Renmin Dong Lu. 

Watch the incident below:  


Fortunately, there were no passengers on board the bus when the incident occurred. In a Weibo post, Pudong district police stated that a passenger got off the bus at the previous stop after the driver reportedly said he felt unwell. 

It was later reported that the 59-year-old driver, surnamed Wang, had suffered a heart attack. He was rescued from the bus and is now recovering in hospital.  

Two e-bike riders were also taken to hospital after having been injured in the incident. 

In the video footage, viewers can also see damaged traffic lights in the foreground. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@潇湘晨报]

Shanghai Bus

more news

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Swings and roundabouts.

Topgolf's Mike Huang on the F&B Toll of the Shanghai Lockdown

Topgolf's Mike Huang on the F&B Toll of the Shanghai Lockdown

A 12-year veteran of Shanghai's F&B scene shares his woes.

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sober Company Becomes 1st Big F&B Casualty of Shanghai Lockdown

The bar placed fifth on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2017, the highest venues on the Chinese mainland.

2 Dead After Test Car Drives Through 3rd Floor Window in Shanghai

Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO has started an investigation into the accident.

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Meet the Man Who Rode Every Shanghai Metro Line in One Go

Want to take the Metro Challenge?

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

Man expelled from Shanghai International Studies University for adding taurine to women's coffee.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

Chinese Man Behind Racist African Videos Arrested

7 Days Centralized Quarantine Trialed for Overseas Arrivals

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

This Day in History: China Signs the UN Charter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Restrictions in Futian District & Some Public Places Close

Restrictions in Futian District & Some Public Places Close

WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives