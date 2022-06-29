WATCH: Bus Plunges Into River in Shanghai

Video footage shows a bus veering off a road and plunging into a river in Shanghai's Pudong New District.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.47am yesterday, June 28.

The No. 1038 bus was heading south on Nanzhu Lu, when it veered off the road and into the Zhonggang River near an intersection with Renmin Dong Lu.

Watch the incident below:





Fortunately, there were no passengers on board the bus when the incident occurred. In a Weibo post, Pudong district police stated that a passenger got off the bus at the previous stop after the driver reportedly said he felt unwell.

It was later reported that the 59-year-old driver, surnamed Wang, had suffered a heart attack. He was rescued from the bus and is now recovering in hospital.

Two e-bike riders were also taken to hospital after having been injured in the incident.

In the video footage, viewers can also see damaged traffic lights in the foreground.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

[Cover image via Weibo/@潇湘晨报]

