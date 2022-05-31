Work in Chaoyang District? Take Note of the Following

Since April, Beijing has battled with an outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19. At the beginning of the outbreak, Chaoyang district appeared to be the epicenter. However, life is gradually going back to normal.

For those who work in Chaoyang district, you can now return to work as normal. The only exceptions to this are those who live in Fengtai district, where everybody is currently required to work from home, in so far as is possible; and those who remain in areas under strict COVID-19 measures, such as home lockdowns.

With the exception of Fengtai district, everywhere else in Beijing had gone three consecutive days without community transmission of the virus until May 30.

That’s not to say there hadn't been new local cases, of course, but that there had only been cases reported among individuals already under some form of quarantine observation.

Between midnight and 3pm on May 31, Beijing recorded five new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as reported at the 351st Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Of the new cases, three were in Haidian district, one in Xicheng and one in Changping. Only the case in Changping was reported outside of quarantine observation.

In light of the latest positive numbers, Beijing has started to lift some restrictions. Read more about that below.

