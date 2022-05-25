31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Between midnight and 3pm on May 25, Beijing recorded 31 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as reported at the 345th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

There were 14 new cases in Fengtai district, nine in Haidian, three in Dongcheng, two in Fangshan, one in Xicheng, one in Tongzhou and one in Daxing.

Chaoyang district – the original epicenter of Beijing’s latest outbreak – did not report any new locally transmitted cases in the aforementioned time period.

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls, in a sign that the latest outbreak may be coming under control.

