Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 5th Day in Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 82 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, May 19.



Of those, 48 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 637 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 669 new cases reported, 130 more than the 799 reported yesterday, Wednesday, May 18.

One death was also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 580, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



Of the 32 new local cases reported today, all 32 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 637 new asymptomatic cases, 637 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the fifth day in a row.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



