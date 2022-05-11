Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 228 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, May 11.

Of those, 198 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 1,259 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 1,289 new cases reported, 1,569 less than the 2,858 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 10.

Seven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 560, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 30 new local cases reported today, all 30 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,259 new asymptomatic cases, all 1,259 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases COVID-19 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



