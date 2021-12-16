Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

You've been good this year, Santa read your letter and now he is granting your wish: PLAYMOBIL has just launched in China with their WeChat e-commerce store, followed by a PLAYMOBIL Experience Center in Shanghai set to open in March!

The Center will feature a supervised play area for children, coffee corner for parents, PLAYMOBIL FunStore, Education Center for creative play and adults training center.

Founded in 1974, PLAYMOBIL is a line of toys produced by the Brandstätter Group, Germany’s largest toy producers. With a family history of almost 140 years, and now run as a foundation, the Brandstätter Group adheres to the strictest quality and safety standards, with all products made in Europe.

The signature PLAYMOBIL toy is a 7.5cm tall human figure with a smiling face, designed to fit in a child's hand and not be too complex, but nevertheless be flexible.

The facial design is based on children's drawings: a large head, a big smile and no nose.

A wide range of accessories, buildings and vehicles, as well as many sorts of animals, are also part of the PLAYMOBIL line.



As well as individual special figures and playsets, PLAYMOBIL toys are produced in themed series of sets.

Sold in over 100 countries worldwide, PLAYMOBIL stands for premium quality, creativity and uniqueness in design.

A toy system with the highest possible play value, PLAYMOBIL fosters cognitive, motor and social skills. With a high level of detail and educative value, it is ideal for role play, stimulating the imagination.

Follow their WeChat account as their ecommerce store is already open, and chock-full of perfect Christmas gift material:

You can also find PLAYMOBIL at the German Christkindlmarkt on Yuanmingyuan Lu, next to Beijing Dong Lu, until December 26. Visit them for some festive cheer at their popular photo booth.

[All images courtesy of PLAYMOBIL]