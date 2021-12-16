  1. home
  2. Articles

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

By Sponsored, December 16, 2021

0 0

You've been good this year, Santa read your letter and now he is granting your wish: PLAYMOBIL has just launched in China with their WeChat e-commerce store, followed by a PLAYMOBIL Experience Center in Shanghai set to open in March!

The Center will feature a supervised play area for children, coffee corner for parents, PLAYMOBIL FunStore, Education Center for creative play and adults training center. 

Founded in 1974, PLAYMOBIL is a line of toys produced by the Brandstätter Group, Germany’s largest toy producers. With a family history of almost 140 years, and now run as a foundation, the Brandstätter Group adheres to the strictest quality and safety standards, with all products made in Europe.

The signature PLAYMOBIL toy is a 7.5cm tall human figure with a smiling face, designed to fit in a child's hand and not be too complex, but nevertheless be flexible.

70148.pt03.jpg

70149.pt03.jpg

The facial design is based on children's drawings: a large head, a big smile and no nose.

1145355001.jpg

A wide range of accessories, buildings and vehicles, as well as many sorts of animals, are also part of the PLAYMOBIL line.

6873.pt03.jpg

9360.pt01.jpg

70152.pt01.jpg

As well as individual special figures and playsets, PLAYMOBIL toys are produced in themed series of sets.

3000x1500_CityAction_Seenotrettung.jpg

3000X1500_Country_Ponyfarm.jpg

3000X1500_DINO_RISE_ll.jpg

3000x1500_Dragons.jpg

3000x1500_A_Team.jpg

Sold in over 100 countries worldwide, PLAYMOBIL stands for premium quality, creativity and uniqueness in design.

A toy system with the highest possible play value, PLAYMOBIL fosters cognitive, motor and social skills. With a high level of detail and educative value, it is ideal for role play, stimulating the imagination.

Follow their WeChat account as their ecommerce store is already open, and chock-full of perfect Christmas gift material:

193962168.jpg

You can also find PLAYMOBIL at the German Christkindlmarkt on Yuanmingyuan Lu, next to Beijing Dong Lu, until December 26. Visit them for some festive cheer at their popular photo booth.

[All images courtesy of PLAYMOBIL]

toys gifts

more news

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

In addition to these delicious little perks, when we need quotes or story ideas, we'll be sure to source here first.

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Doll domination.

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

Show your friends and family how much you care this holiday season by getting them a gift that arguably shouldn’t exist.

11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

Support local artisans and entrepreneurs!

Win Gifts for Clearing Your Plate with This WeChat Mini Program

An app that rewards users for empty plates is gaining in popularity with the ongoing campaign to tackle China's food waste problem.

Blacklight Inspection of Silicone Sex Doll Centers in China Reveals...

These silicone doll experience centers primarily serve migrant workers, looking for ‘release’.

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

With Mother’s Day upon us, we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas for all the hardworking supermoms out there.

Shanghai Police Bust Fake LEGO Manufacturing Gang

The gang is accused of selling a whopping RMB200 million worth of knockoff LEGO products.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

8 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

8 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Li Xia Becomes WWE's First Chinese Wrestler

Li Xia Becomes WWE's First Chinese Wrestler

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives