Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Many people in Sanya who know our family also know that we have had recent family restoration. So we were so blessed by Cosen Studio with their offer to give us a free photography shoot to help celebrate our family coming back together.



We decided that the best way for us to celebrate as a family would be our family going out on a sailboat as part of our 13-year wedding anniversary.



My husband and I fell in love on a sailboat back in our hometown. Our first date and his marriage proposal involved sailing and the lake where we saw a rainbow on that first date.

I had originally planned to take our family on a sailboat for Father’s Day, but accidentally scheduled the trip for a month later. Then with typhoon season, our three tries to board after that were missed. So finally with our anniversary and the photography session offer, it seemed like the perfect time for us.

We’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs this past year, and the photographs made us so emotional.

What Cosen Studio did with those three hours on the boat is just magical.



I have to say that it was a difficult working environment for the photographer and what has come out of that is so impressive. Cosen didn't complain at all, even though the boat was rocking him back and forth. When the driver of the free Jet Ski ride arranged by our booking agent came by, Cosen took the opportunity to get some really striking photos.



He was polite in directing us, where to sit and what to do. Most of the time it just felt like our family was there having a great time with one another and he was there just to document us. I'm surprised he captured so many great moments because so few of it was orchestrated.



I think the photographs really speak for themselves. I’ve worked with a number of photographers over the years and I think his working attitude and professionalism results in high quality work.



Cosen has Christmas photography packages available and frequently shoots newborn, pregnancy and family photography sessions.

Celebrate your family or personal milestones with this professional studio.



Add WeChat ID cosen_kids for more information.



[Images by Cosen Studios courtesy of Vanessa Jencks/That's ]



