10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

By Tyra Chen, November 26, 2021

November 27-28: National Dance Drama "Zhaojun Leaving the Frontier”

202111/WechatIMG414.jpeg

Sat-Sun Nov 27-28, 8-9.30pm. RMB90-180. Buy tickets on the Hainan Song and Dance Theatre Official WeChat or offline at the show. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre.

November 27: Surfing in Hainan

WechatIMG39.jpeg

Enjoy high class fusion food and get up close and personal with the coach of China's national surfing team. Read more about the event here.

WechatIMG50.jpeg

Sat Nov 27, 3.30pm; RMB150. Scan the code above to purchase tickets. Poly Coast.

November 28: "Love and Missing" Art Painting Salon

202111/WechatIMG434.jpeg

Sun Nov 28, 3-5pm. RMB68. Haikou Haidian Island No Word Education Baisha Door, East Gate Science Base.

Until November 28: Hua Chenyu in Concert

WechatIMG7.jpeg

Fri-Sun Nov 26-28, 2.07pm or 7.30pm; RMB1,280-380. Purchase through Damai mini-program. Haikou Global 100 Fantasy Park.

Until November 30: Online Job Fair

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Job seekers can apply for jobs for free. 

Until Nov 30; Free. Click the link here. Online.

Until December 4: Hi Run Hainan Ambassador Contest

202111/WechatIMG453.jpeg

Scan the QR in the poster to sign up to compete to win to be the ambassador.

Until Dec 4. Free. Auditions are online then the competitions will be held in N Park. Online.

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.

Until December 6: Urban Sketchers Art Submission

202111/WechatIMG365.jpeg

Submit your best works to be considered for a group exhibition from January 1st to the 15th at the Haikou Public Art Museum.

Until Dec 6. Free. Send the electronic version of the work to 68162640@qq.com. Online.

Until December 26: 3rd Fluorescent Clown Carnival

202111/WechatIMG393.jpeg

Watch fun and funny performances throughout the opening time with a purchase of Movie Town tickets.

Until Dec 26, 10.40am-10pm. Free with purchase of Movie Town tickets. Mission Hills.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers

WechatIMG114.jpeg

Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.

Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Meisher River Belt Park.

Executive Assistant at Hainan #1 Translation and overall bad-ass, Tyra Chen's experience as the mother of a troublesome 5 year old princess is part of why she's so good at keeping calm when handling frustrations like paperwork and bureaucracy.

[Cover image via Haikou Song and Dance Theater]

