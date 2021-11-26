10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

November 27-28: National Dance Drama "Zhaojun Leaving the Frontier”



Sat-Sun Nov 27-28, 8-9.30pm. RMB90-180. Buy tickets on the Hainan Song and Dance Theatre Official WeChat or offline at the show. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre.



November 27: Surfing in Hainan



Enjoy high class fusion food and get up close and personal with the coach of China's national surfing team. Read more about the event here.





Sat Nov 27, 3.30pm; RMB150. Scan the code above to purchase tickets. Poly Coast.

November 28: "Love and Missing" Art Painting Salon



Sun Nov 28, 3-5pm. RMB68. Haikou Haidian Island No Word Education Baisha Door, East Gate Science Base.

Until November 28: Hua Chenyu in Concert



Fri-Sun Nov 26-28, 2.07pm or 7.30pm; RMB1,280-380. Purchase through Damai mini-program. Haikou Global 100 Fantasy Park.

Until November 30: Online Job Fair



Job seekers can apply for jobs for free.



Until Nov 30; Free. Click the link here. Online.

Until December 4: Hi Run Hainan Ambassador Contest



Scan the QR in the poster to sign up to compete to win to be the ambassador.

Until Dec 4. Free. Auditions are online then the competitions will be held in N Park. Online.

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival



Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.



Until December 6: Urban Sketchers Art Submission



Submit your best works to be considered for a group exhibition from January 1st to the 15th at the Haikou Public Art Museum.



Until Dec 6. Free. Send the electronic version of the work to 68162640@qq.com. Online.

Until December 26: 3rd Fluorescent Clown Carnival



Watch fun and funny performances throughout the opening time with a purchase of Movie Town tickets.



Until Dec 26, 10.40am-10pm. Free with purchase of Movie Town tickets. Mission Hills.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Meisher River Belt Park.



