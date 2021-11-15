9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour



China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway



Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi Tour





This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden inside; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

7-Day Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

1-Day Indulgence at a 5-Star Hot Springs Resort





The Suzhou Bay Wangyan Hot Springs Resort has been carefully designed according to oriental aesthetics. The Resort offers its guests a comfortable and relaxing hot springs experience, and an intimate, individualized service that will leave everyone satisfied and happy. A highlight are the metasilicate hot springs. A true gift of nature, these pools are rich in neutral, natural carbonates and more than 30 kinds of minerals, nourishing the body and the heart. In addition, the resort offers different kinds of immersion experiences, such as calligraphy, poetry and flower-making.

4-Day Guizhou Karst Landscape and Waterfall Tour



Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall and walk in the Karst stone forest.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

