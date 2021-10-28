27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

Have you gotten your costume ready? Last minute costume ideas are online, so don’t go to a party looking lame.



Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code above if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

October 28: No Time to Die Premier



Daniel Craig makes his final bow as the iconic 007 with the China premier.



Thurs Oct 28, Midnight; RMB40 and up. Pineapple Mall.

October 28-31: Auto Exhibition







You can even test drive the cars if you bring your driver’s license.



Thurs-Sun Oct 28-31, 5-9.30pm; RMB50. Mangrove Tree World Resort Sanya Bay.

October 29: Pumpkin Lantern Workshop



Summit on integrated culture and tourism in Yazhou Bay. Scan the code to register and see the agenda.



Fri Oct 29, 9.30-11.30am,1.30-4.30pm; Free. Yazhou Bay.

October 29: Pumpkin Lantern Workshop







Register for a DIY Pumpkin Lantern Halloween Party at Song of Youth Mall (the same mall housing Royal Fusion). Families must register ahead of time, but children will have several spooky activities, one involving cartoon collection, the craft class and finally a group photo. Attendees must register to participate and will be notified of instructions via text message.



Sat Oct 29, 3.30-4.30pm; Free. Song of Youth Mall.

October 29-31: Haunted Bay



Fri-Sun Oct 29-31, 5pm-2am; Free. Solar.

October 30: Hainan Water Bridge Competition & More



Participate in the next Hainan China Sports Lottery Cup. There will be field day type of activities including archery, frisbee and more. More information and registration here.



Sat Oct 30, 8am-5.30pm; Free. Daimao Ocean Ecological Village.

October 30-31: Birthday Halloween Carnival & Yacht Party



Friends of Sanya founder Thomas Lynch had to postpone earlier Sanya Birthday Party plans due to COVID-19 cases, so he and his crew are looking forward to this Halloween-themed bash in Houhai.



Sat & Sun Oct 30-31, 4pm-late & 4pm-7pm. Free for the party, RMB480 per person for the yacht party. Reef Bar.

October 30: Squid Games



Sat Oct 30, 3pm start; Free. Houhai in front of Next.

October 30: Halloween Mask Party



Sat Oct 30, Party starts at 9pm; Free. Dolphin

October 30-31: Halloween at Club Med



Enjoy a full day of Halloween fun at Club Med. See here for more information.



Sat & Sun, Oct 30-31, 8am-9.45pm; Prices vary, RMB260-710. Club Med.

October 31: English Corner Flea Market



If you’ve got friends who wanted to practice English, send them to this event. Register via the QR code below.





Sun Oct 31, 3.30pm; Free. Sanya Mass Art Museum.



October 31: Halloween Mask Party



Sun Oct 31, 4-11pm; Free. Reef Bar.

October 31: Halloween Party in Riyue Bay



Sun Oct 31, 4pm-Late; Free. Island Life in Riyue Bay.



October 31: Wilderness Camp and Spirits Party



This especially spooky party is not for the discerning and righteous in spirit who wish not to dabble in dark arts. No sleeping, in the wilderness, camping, DJ fluorescence and channeling the other world is going down at this spine-chilling party. More information here.



Sun Oct 31, 6pm - dawn (sleepover party); RMB99 per person. WplusTianya Camp.



October 30 - 31: Masquerade Halloween Party



Sat & Sun Oct 30-31, 8pm-2am; RMB126 per person. Click here for more information. Phoenix Island Sky Bar.



Until October 31: Demons of the Deep at Atlantis



Buy directly from their official account for RMB90 off of this scary, screaming night in Atlantis Aquarium.



Until Oct 31, 6-10pm; RMB108. Atlantis.

Until Oct 31: RMB99 for Red Detachment of Women



Stop by prior to the show at 5pm for a free demonstration of how the lights, fire and action are handled safely.



Daily, 8pm; RMB 99. Purchase here. Red Detachment of Women Park.

October 31: Children's Halloween Party



Sun Oct 31, 9.30am-8pm; See here for more information on prices and adult activities. Wyndham Hotel Sanya.

October 31: Water-Themed Painting Workshop



Sun Oct 31, 3.30-5pm; RMB50 per person. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

November 5: Youth Writing Contest



Children 6-18 years old are eligble. See here for more information.



Until Nov 5; Free. Online.

November 12-14: Halloween Mask Party



Nov 11-14, 2-10pm; Free. Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay.



Now Until November 28: Global Design Competition



See this post for more information. Photography contest first, then urban planning competition and finally students’ painting competition.



Until Nov 28; Free. Online

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Breakletics



Want to lose weight and gain a new skill? Head to the breakletics classes with Liza for a unique, muscle-sculpting and fat-burning class.

Every Tues & Thurs, 6pm; Typhoon Special RMB50, price and location subject to change. WeChat ID: lizkots. Mojo Fitness.

Mondays-Sundays: Bridge Gallery Schedule



Mon-Sun, Times vary; RMB30 per class. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Every Thurs, 9.30pm-late; Free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via WPlus Camp]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





