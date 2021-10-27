  1. home
  2. Articles

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

By That's, October 27, 2021

0 0

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers! 

No, we're not talking about Halloween / Thanksgiving / Christmas, we’re thinking further ahead... and the release of the 2022 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).

The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Tuesday. This is not a drill!

Now, without further ado, here are your 2022 public holidays...

January

New Years Day 

Day(s) off: Saturday to Monday, January 1-3 
No Adjusted Working Days

January-February

Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)

Day(s) off: Monday to Sunday, January 31 to February 6
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, January 29 Sunday, January 30

April 

Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)

Days off: Sunday to Tuesday, April 3-5
Adjusted Working Days: Saturday, April 2

April-May

Labour Day (otherwise known as ‘May Day’)

Days off: Saturday to Wednesday, April 30 to May 4 
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 24 & Saturday, May 7

June

Dragon Boat Festival

Days off: Friday to Sunday, June 3-5
No Adjusted Working Days

September 

Mid-Autumn Festival 

Days off: Saturday to Monday, September 10-12
No Adjusted Working Days

October

National Day Holiday (otherwise known as ‘Golden Week’)

Days off: Saturday-Friday, October 1-7
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 8 & Sunday, October 9

Public Holidays Holidays national holiday Golden Week Dragon Boat Festival Mid-Autumn Festival

more news

10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

10 Most Active Chinese Cities during the National Day Holiday

The usual metropolises topped the list, with Shanghai leading the way.

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

As part of their college's summer professional development program, students created an AI-based robot

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

In Beijing During National Week? Be Aware of These Closures

From October 1 until October 7, Beijing will see temporary subway station and road closures for National Week holiday.

50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

You won't be able to pack everything into your holiday, but you could try.

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This October Holiday

Get outta town!

Beijing Will See These Traffic Restrictions Before National Week

Activities to mark Martyrs Remembrance Day will take place on September 30 in Tiananmen Square.

Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected to Derail Holiday Travel

The outbreak is unlikely to hinder the general tourism market.

Universal Beijing Resort to Open to The Public? Well… Not Yet

The resort announced that trial operations with selected guests would begin on September 1.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: PR China Admitted into the United Nations

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

Youku Accused of Shameless 'Squid Game' Rip Off

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

We're Hiring: Account Executive & Events Marketing Executive

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Red Envelopes Giveaway: RMB100,000 in Cash for Sanya Voters

Red Envelopes Giveaway: RMB100,000 in Cash for Sanya Voters

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

Getting Your Lean Protein On is Simple with acornfresh Seafood

Getting Your Lean Protein On is Simple with acornfresh Seafood

Delicious Lasagna and Spinach Pizza at Halal Pizza Republica in Sanya

Delicious Lasagna and Spinach Pizza at Halal Pizza Republica in Sanya

New Serbia-Sanya Business Service Point Creates International Opportunity

New Serbia-Sanya Business Service Point Creates International Opportunity

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives