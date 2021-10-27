China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers!
No, we're not talking about Halloween / Thanksgiving / Christmas, we’re thinking further ahead... and the release of the 2022 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).
The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Tuesday. This is not a drill!
Now, without further ado, here are your 2022 public holidays...
January
New Years Day
Day(s) off: Saturday to Monday, January 1-3
No Adjusted Working Days
January-February
Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)
Day(s) off: Monday to Sunday, January 31 to February 6
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, January 29 & Sunday, January 30
April
Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)
Days off: Sunday to Tuesday, April 3-5
Adjusted Working Days: Saturday, April 2
April-May
Labour Day (otherwise known as ‘May Day’)
Days off: Saturday to Wednesday, April 30 to May 4
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 24 & Saturday, May 7
June
Dragon Boat Festival
Days off: Friday to Sunday, June 3-5
No Adjusted Working Days
September
Mid-Autumn Festival
Days off: Saturday to Monday, September 10-12
No Adjusted Working Days
October
National Day Holiday (otherwise known as ‘Golden Week’)
Days off: Saturday-Friday, October 1-7
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 8 & Sunday, October 9
0 User Comments