China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers!

No, we're not talking about Halloween / Thanksgiving / Christmas, we’re thinking further ahead... and the release of the 2022 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).

The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Tuesday. This is not a drill!

Now, without further ado, here are your 2022 public holidays...



January

New Years Day

Day(s) off: Saturday to Monday, January 1-3

No Adjusted Working Days

January-February



Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)

Day(s) off: Monday to Sunday, January 31 to February 6

Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, January 29 & Sunday, January 30

April



Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)



Days off: Sunday to Tuesday, April 3-5

Adjusted Working Days: Saturday, April 2

April-May



Labour Day (otherwise known as ‘May Day’)

Days off: Saturday to Wednesday, April 30 to May 4

Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 24 & Saturday, May 7

June



Days off: Friday to Sunday, June 3-5

No Adjusted Working Days

September



Days off: Saturday to Monday, September 10-12

No Adjusted Working Days

October



National Day Holiday (otherwise known as ‘Golden Week’)

Days off: Saturday-Friday, October 1-7

Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 8 & Sunday, October 9