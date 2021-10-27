Getting Your Lean Protein On is Simple with acornfresh Seafood

Shanghai is no stranger to fresh protein import options, yet acornfresh is mixing up the scene by bringing in high quality imported seafood, sourced from Iceland, and deliverable right to your door.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

We ordered up a week’s worth and dined on everything fish, spanning from their flagship halibut to Arctic char to codfish.

What is acornfresh

acornfresh was born to provide healthy, safe and tasty seafood to families across China. They import high-quality seafood from the purest oceans of Iceland, Norway, Canada, Australia, America and the Arctic, supplying hundreds of renowned restaurants across the country.

And, since 2018, they have been shipping their seafood directly to their customers’ doorstep.





Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Their products are fresher than fresh: each fish is single frozen at sea, which means that the fish gets frozen on the boat within minutes of leaving the ocean, and they do not unfreeze it during processing and packaging.

acornfresh Fish Highlight: Halibut

There are many different species of halibut, with Greenlandic halibut living in the cold waters of the North Atlantic. They are found around Greenland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands and develop relatively slowly, allowing nutrients to accumulate in their slow growth.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Halibut is so rich in nutrients, in fact, that it was ranked fourth in the world's most nutritious foods by the BBC this year. It is both low in fat and high in protein, plus rich in vitamins and minerals, making it an idea food to consume for most diets.

acornfresh's very own fishing vessels trawl the clean waters of the North Atlantic to catch high quality Greenland halibut, and use the onboard freezing method to lock in those nutrients and the freshness.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Greenlandic halibut from acornfresh, with its excellent nutrition and delicious taste, is a great source of lean protein for those who are dieting, exercising or even those who are still in the growing phase. Parents, get it on your kid's plates!

Our acornfresh Experience

Whether you’re a beginner in the kitchen or a professional chef, fish is one of the simplest foods to cook. We found that acornfresh fish works in a wide variety of recipes, ranging from baking to frying to roasting to stir-frying; the options are endless.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The fish arrives frozen in easy-to-open packaging, available in a variety of packs and cuts to fit your cooking needs. Each fillet is individually packaged for ease of storage, so you don’t have to cook the entire order at once, unless you want to.

We chose to cook our purchase of halibut, arctic char and codfish in three separate ways, highlighting each fish’s best qualities.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

For the halibut, we sliced it into pieces, and stir fried it with a blend of vegetables, including onions, garlic, ginger, sprouts, cabbage and carrot, plus soy sauce and vinegar, resulting in a flavor-packed dinner full of omega-3 healthy fats, lean protein and complex carbohydrates.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

For the codfish, we lightly seasoned and baked it, letting the tender, flaky fish stand on its own, served with roasted potatoes and a simple coleslaw.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Finally, for the rosy arctic char, we pan-fried it, crisping the skin to juxtapose the fish’s meaty flesh.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Cooking is quick and requires minimal cleanup, making it an excellent weekday dinner option.

Regardless of how you prefer to serve your acornfresh fish, it always results in a simple yet delicious and healthy meal that easily impresses.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

