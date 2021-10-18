  1. home
Gear You Need Now for Sanya’s Rainy Season

By Vanessa Jencks, October 18, 2021

0 0

In case you haven’t looked out of your window lately, the rainy season is upon us. Though we can all expect typhoon warnings to bring in showers here or there, Sanya’s weather forecast feels as unpredictable as border-opening stories.

Avoid that lost-and-wet-puppy look by keeping a reasonably stocked rain pack with in your moped.

Waterproof Floating Bag

WechatIMG23.jpeg
Image via Taobao

You can use this for ocean adventures or in the rain to keep all of your stuff dry.

RMB27+

Small Waterproof Bag

WechatIMG21.jpeg
Image via Taobao

If you don’t have the space for a big bag, at least get something to store passports, papers and tech items.

RMB15+

Shoe Coverings

WechatIMG203.jpeg
Image via Taobao

Rain boots are more practical for fisherman than they are for the average Sanya professional. These high knee coverings will keep the rain off of your pants and out of your shoes. Whatever you do, avoid any loose or ankle-cut shoe coverings. They’re pointless in a downpour.

Yes, these boots look like behemoths, but you’ll thank us when you’re not slipping and sliding in your flip-flops.

RMB 20+

Cell Phone Protector

WechatIMG192.jpeg
Image via Taobao

Truly waterproof cell phone bags are not easy to put on or take off, and during a rain you really just need something quick and easy. You can pick up the truly waterproof versions anywhere in Sanya for RMB10-50 depending on your location.

RMB 15+ online

Tiny Collapsable Umbrella

WechatIMG188.jpeg
Image via Taobao

Obvious, but still. This one will at least save on space.

RMB48

Moped Covering

WechatIMG17.jpeg
Image via Taobao

We have a love-hate relationship with plastic sheets meant to be moped covers. They promise so much dryness but the reality is often so disappointingly flimsy, moldy or uncomfortable. We like this specific covering because of it utilizes an air ventilator often found on masks.

RMB 50+

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

Bonus tips include wearing quick dry clothing, storing a hand towel to wipe off your moped seat and taking along a jacket for those restaurants that mercilessly blast their air conditioning on cold rainy days. Here’s looking at you, Starbucks.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via lilianlxl/ Douban]

rain Sanya

