  1. home
  2. Articles

Do You Need a Test or Vaccine to Come to Sanya?

By Vanessa Jencks, September 27, 2021

0 0

Hey there beach lover! Make sure you’ll get plenty of sand between your toes by following Hainan’s guides for inbound travelers.

The short answer is no. You don’t need a test or vaccine if you’re coming from a low-risk area, according to Tenecent Health mini-program. Read on for more details.

At this moment the Sanya CDC is requiring those coming from low-risk areas in China to sign a letter of commitment that they have no symptoms of fever, cough or sneeze and that they haven’t recently been to medium or high risk areas. Along with signing this commitment, tourists will need to show their green codes and have their temperature taken.

If you’re coming from an epidemic area but not a designated medium or high risk area (for example someplace near Fujian’s medium and high risk areas), you’ll need to provide a negative nucleic test twice within 48 hours, 24 hours apart. These should be acquired before boarding the train or plane to arrive in Hainan.

If you’ve simply passed through the area due to a train stop or flight delay, causing you to stay in a medium or high risk area for under 24 hours, you simply need to sign the letter of commitment and confirm that you didn’t stay overnight in that area.

Those who are currently living in medium and high risk areas would have to undergo 14 days of isolation quarantine and then 7 days of home observation with multiple tests throughout the whole experience. This is of course if for some reason the resident is even able to leave the risk areas, which is highly unlikely considering the current control measures in place.

If you’re coming from Harbin, you need to inform Sanya airport about which Harbin area you’ve come from.

Do note that your province or city might have their own protocols to leave or return. It’s important to find that out.

Tenecent Health notes that epidemic controls are constantly changing, and the best way to find out the latest news is to call a city’s mayor or Epidemic Prevention Command Center’s hotline for the most recent information. You can do that by typing in the city area code and 12345 for the mayor or area code and 12320 for the center.

Some have reported experiencing airlines giving extra requirements to foreign-passport-holding passengers, such as seeing the entry stamp date. It is a best case scenario to have a friend call ahead to your airline to double check any requirements or contact the airline’s customer service via WeChat subscription accounts to confirm if there are any extra requirements for foreign nationals.

Where To Go, What To Do

If you’re looking for recommendations about where to go and what to do, subscribe to That’s Sanya or join one of our groups.

READ MORE: 25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

We highly suggest the Solciety Pool Party being put on by the crew of Solar, and you can go for free with friends through an easy giveaway.

WechatIMG333.jpegThis massive pool party at MGM Grand’s luxury outdoor pool will be unforgettable like Solar’s other popular events. There will be all day music, food, drinks and beach games. Free group tickets are up for grabs through That’s Sanya Insiders group.

It’s simple to enter to win. First, join the insider’s group (WeChat ID: vanessajencks to join). Second, post your best sunset photo on WeChat moments or Instagram. Next, tag Solar, Corona and That's Sanya accounts or team members. Finally, tell us how much you love Sanya! With this post you’ll enter to win our giveaway for our loyal readers.

Sat Oct 2, 2-9pm. RMB100 early bird tickets, RMB200 early bird group tickets (3 pax). Early bird ticket sales end September 27. MGM Grand.

READ MORE: My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via Pexels]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

Sanya Covid-19

more news

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

Is everything your school says true?

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

Get free group tickets with this easy giveaway.

30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

Beer, pretzels and bratwurst! Hallo!

Fly in a ‘UFO’ at This Sanya Tourist Area...

It's a bird, it's a plane...

23 Awesome Things To Do in Sanya: Silent Parties, Rugby & More

Whether you want to work out or party hard, there's something for you to do.

RMB299 for an Oceanview Room at Harman Hotel in Sanya

Check out this beautiful view and great deal at Harman Hotel in Sanya.

We Went to Sanya's Saddest Animal Cafe and...

You can decide whether you'll visit this fellow at this Sanya cafe.

19 Events in Sanya: Boxing, Zumba, Movies & More

Sports and fitness galore in the city that always shines.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

Annual China Ugliest Building Survey is Underway

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

China Celebrates Return of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

China Celebrates Return of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

Shanghai Says It is Not About to Suffer From a Power Blackout

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives