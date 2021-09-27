Do You Need a Test or Vaccine to Come to Sanya?

Hey there beach lover! Make sure you’ll get plenty of sand between your toes by following Hainan’s guides for inbound travelers.



The short answer is no. You don’t need a test or vaccine if you’re coming from a low-risk area, according to Tenecent Health mini-program. Read on for more details.



At this moment the Sanya CDC is requiring those coming from low-risk areas in China to sign a letter of commitment that they have no symptoms of fever, cough or sneeze and that they haven’t recently been to medium or high risk areas. Along with signing this commitment, tourists will need to show their green codes and have their temperature taken.



If you’re coming from an epidemic area but not a designated medium or high risk area (for example someplace near Fujian’s medium and high risk areas), you’ll need to provide a negative nucleic test twice within 48 hours, 24 hours apart. These should be acquired before boarding the train or plane to arrive in Hainan.



If you’ve simply passed through the area due to a train stop or flight delay, causing you to stay in a medium or high risk area for under 24 hours, you simply need to sign the letter of commitment and confirm that you didn’t stay overnight in that area.



Those who are currently living in medium and high risk areas would have to undergo 14 days of isolation quarantine and then 7 days of home observation with multiple tests throughout the whole experience. This is of course if for some reason the resident is even able to leave the risk areas, which is highly unlikely considering the current control measures in place.



If you’re coming from Harbin, you need to inform Sanya airport about which Harbin area you’ve come from.

Do note that your province or city might have their own protocols to leave or return. It’s important to find that out.



Tenecent Health notes that epidemic controls are constantly changing, and the best way to find out the latest news is to call a city’s mayor or Epidemic Prevention Command Center’s hotline for the most recent information. You can do that by typing in the city area code and 12345 for the mayor or area code and 12320 for the center.



Some have reported experiencing airlines giving extra requirements to foreign-passport-holding passengers, such as seeing the entry stamp date. It is a best case scenario to have a friend call ahead to your airline to double check any requirements or contact the airline’s customer service via WeChat subscription accounts to confirm if there are any extra requirements for foreign nationals.

Where To Go, What To Do



If you’re looking for recommendations about where to go and what to do, subscribe to That’s Sanya or join one of our groups.



READ MORE: 25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More



We highly suggest the Solciety Pool Party being put on by the crew of Solar, and you can go for free with friends through an easy giveaway.



This massive pool party at MGM Grand’s luxury outdoor pool will be unforgettable like Solar’s other popular events. There will be all day music, food, drinks and beach games. Free group tickets are up for grabs through That’s Sanya Insiders group.



It’s simple to enter to win. First, join the insider’s group (WeChat ID: vanessajencks to join). Second, post your best sunset photo on WeChat moments or Instagram. Next, tag Solar, Corona and That's Sanya accounts or team members. Finally, tell us how much you love Sanya! With this post you’ll enter to win our giveaway for our loyal readers.



Sat Oct 2, 2-9pm. RMB100 early bird tickets, RMB200 early bird group tickets (3 pax). Early bird ticket sales end September 27. MGM Grand.



READ MORE: My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image via Pexels]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





