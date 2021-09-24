Chinese Kids Clothing Line Items Recalled for Disturbing Content

Popular Chinese clothing brand JNBY has pulled several items from its children’s line containing phrases such as “Let me touch you” and “Welcome to Hell.”

The company halted the sale of the products after a mother posted images of the clothes on the social media app Xiaohongshu.

The clothes were purchased for her son by his grandparents who do not understand English, South China Morning Post reports.

Netizens were also quick to post more images of different items of clothing by JNBY that appear to be violent and discriminatory towards Native Americans (no indication of a specific nation, tribe, or band).

One particularly striking image shows a black down coat which has a drawing of a character and a speech bubble that reads, “The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces.”

Images via @没药花园案件/Weibo

JNBY took to social media app Xiaohongshu and commented on Mogu Mogu’s post, saying, “We are deeply sorry for the improper images on our children’s wear products and the trouble they have caused to our customers.”



On Thursday, JNBY released an official apology on its official Weibo account.

One Weibo user has also shared a series of images by Xiaohongshu user Ranccho, which criticizes JNBY’s marketing campaign for another line of children’s clothes.

The marketing campaign has several images of children and adults casting provocative poses and phallic objects.

JNBY was founded in 1994 and is listed in Hong Kong. The brand made a total revenue of RMB2.3 billion in the second half of 2020, as cited by SCMP.

[Cover image via @每日经济新闻/Weibo]