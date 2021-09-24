  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Kids Clothing Line Items Recalled for Disturbing Content

By Lars James Hamer, September 24, 2021

0 0

Popular Chinese clothing brand JNBY has pulled several items from its children’s line containing phrases such as “Let me touch you” and “Welcome to Hell.”

The company halted the sale of the products after a mother posted images of the clothes on the social media app Xiaohongshu. 

The clothes were purchased for her son by his grandparents who do not understand English, South China Morning Post reports.

Netizens were also quick to post more images of different items of clothing by JNBY that appear to be violent and discriminatory towards Native Americans (no indication of a specific nation, tribe, or band).

One particularly striking image shows a black down coat which has a drawing of a character and a speech bubble that reads, “The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces.” 

clothing-2.jpgclothing-3.pngclothing-1.jpg

clothes.jpgImages via @没药花园案件/Weibo

JNBY took to social media app Xiaohongshu and commented on Mogu Mogu’s post, saying, “We are deeply sorry for the improper images on our children’s wear products and the trouble they have caused to our customers.”

On Thursday, JNBY released an official apology on its official Weibo account.

One Weibo user has also shared a series of images by Xiaohongshu user Ranccho, which criticizes JNBY’s marketing campaign for another line of children’s clothes. 

The marketing campaign has several images of children and adults casting provocative poses and phallic objects. 

JNBY was founded in 1994 and is listed in Hong Kong. The brand made a total revenue of RMB2.3 billion in the second half of 2020, as cited by SCMP.

[Cover image via @每日经济新闻/Weibo]

clothing kid's clothing Fashion racism

more news

Gucci, Acne, YSL: 3 Fashion Exhibitions to Check Out in Shanghai

Gucci, Acne, YSL: 3 Fashion Exhibitions to Check Out in Shanghai

Some big names in fashion are holding exhibitions this summer in Shanghai.

Fashion Designer Charlotta Gandolfo on Her Capella Sanya Pop-Up

Fashion Designer Charlotta Gandolfo on Her Capella Sanya Pop-Up

Scandinavian resort wear founder and designer hits Hainan.

PHOTOS: The Langham, Shanghai X Charlotta Gandolfo Fashion Show

PHOTOS: The Langham, Shanghai X Charlotta Gandolfo Fashion Show

Shanghai-born label making major waves.

Why Are Chinese Fashion Bloggers Ruining Children's Clothes?

Hint: for vanity.

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

It remains unclear if Shanghai's most prestigious fashion event will be rescheduled.

Several High-Fashion Brands Under Fire Over Major T-Shirt Errors

Versace, Coach and Givenchy all went viral on Weibo after releasing similar T-shirts with offensive design errors that undermine the ‘One China’ policy.

WATCH: All Hell Breaks Loose at Popular Clothing Store in China

Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo launched their much-anticipated collaboration with American artist and designer Kaws today.

Einstein's Travel Diaries Littered with Racism Towards Chinese People

Newly published diaries by Einstein reveal shocking racist attitudes towards Asians.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

15 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

Chinese Company Fined for Incomplete Map of China

Chinese Company Fined for Incomplete Map of China

Former EF Teacher Sentenced to 41 Years in US Prison

Former EF Teacher Sentenced to 41 Years in US Prison

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

My School Says I Can't Travel Because of COVID-19... Really?

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

WATCH: Universal Resort Beijing Guest Told Off By Transformer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives