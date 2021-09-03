OMTO Launches Crossover Collection with VaVa

As an avant-garde fashion brand, OMTO has taken another key step in the field of fashion. OMTO has released a special crossover collection named ‘THORNS·REBORN’ with VaVa (Mao Yanqi), a talented female rapper who is known as one of the best rappers in China.



As the new generation of female musicians, VaVa’s world is full of enthusiasm and unlimited energy. She pursues her true self in the rhythm of rap and shows the uninhibited "GIRL POWER" in the hot-blooded sound wave, also sings sincerely on the dream journey. "Collaborating with OMTO was a fantastic experience, and it was exciting to do something specific for my fans together with OMTO. Wearing a beautiful piece of accessory, especially one that is meaningful or motivational in a personal sense, is an inexorable and empowered feeling " said VaVa.

In the design of this collection, OMTO integrated VaVa's unique identification into the strong "GIRL POWER”, to make it release the conflict between flexibility and strength cleverly and offer it the new cultural symbol. This collection brings experimental styling ideas and creates the state of "thorns climb in the wild and reborn in clumps”. It also encourages people to live in a two-sided world and be reborn with perseverance.

In addition, OMTO has partnered with VaVa at the TX Huaihai Youth Energy Center to open a pop-up store to celebrate the launch of the crossover collection.

[Images provided by OMTO]

