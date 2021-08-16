  1. home
  2. Articles

Stricter Quarantine Measures for China-bound Passengers in GZ

By That's Guangzhou, August 16, 2021

0 0

Passengers inbound for China via Guangzhou now need to undergo a week of isolated home quarantine after a two-week quarantine at designated hotels in the city.

According to China Daily, the rule took effect last Friday. Previously, those undergoing home quarantine were allowed to leave their house as needed. 

Due to a recent positive case in Guangzhou’s Tianhe district involving a 24-year-old student surnamed Zheng, health officials have tightened home quarantine measures.

Zheng flew back to Guangzhou from the UK on July 24 and tested negative for COVID-19 during quarantine. However, he developed a fever and tested positive last Wednesday.

He was found to be infected with the Delta variant, which is known to be about twice as contagious as other variants.

During his home quarantine, Zheng had gone out for a walk and visited a local supermarket, hardware store and eatery.

Local health officials in Tianhe tested Zheng’s close contacts, with all results coming back negative.

[Cover image via @新浪广东城市频道/Weibo]

quarantine Covid-19 Guangzhou

more news

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 13 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Monday

China Reports 13 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Monday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

Back to School in Beijing? You Must Follow These COVID-19 Rules

Anti-epidemic measures have been announced regarding the return of students and staff for Beijing's autumn semester.

China Reports 61 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

The recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing.

What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

We reached out to Dr. Warren Ho, Internal Medicine physician at ParkwayHealth.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day in History: Lujiazui's 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

All Areas in Shanghai Now Low Risk as Pudong Lockdown Lifted

All Areas in Shanghai Now Low Risk as Pudong Lockdown Lifted

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

8 Shops for Coffee and Sweets in Sanya

​WATCH: Shanghai Circus World Enters Spectacular New Era

​WATCH: Shanghai Circus World Enters Spectacular New Era

A Guide to Birth Control in China

A Guide to Birth Control in China

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives