Stricter Quarantine Measures for China-bound Passengers in GZ

Passengers inbound for China via Guangzhou now need to undergo a week of isolated home quarantine after a two-week quarantine at designated hotels in the city.

According to China Daily, the rule took effect last Friday. Previously, those undergoing home quarantine were allowed to leave their house as needed.

Due to a recent positive case in Guangzhou’s Tianhe district involving a 24-year-old student surnamed Zheng, health officials have tightened home quarantine measures.

Zheng flew back to Guangzhou from the UK on July 24 and tested negative for COVID-19 during quarantine. However, he developed a fever and tested positive last Wednesday.

He was found to be infected with the Delta variant, which is known to be about twice as contagious as other variants.

During his home quarantine, Zheng had gone out for a walk and visited a local supermarket, hardware store and eatery.

Local health officials in Tianhe tested Zheng’s close contacts, with all results coming back negative.

