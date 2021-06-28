  1. home
9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

By Sponsored, June 28, 2021

July 10-11 | Rafting & Swimming Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

For More Information Click Here

July 10-14 & Aug 7-11 | 5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Desert Camping

283450238.jpg

Ningxia, located in the remote, arid northwest, is a frontier region of nomadic breeders and sedentary farmers, and home to Muslim travelers of the Silk Road; a land of Buddhist statues, cave inscriptions and royal tombs of ancient dynasties. Tour a local winery, tasting the libations and learning about the region's booming industry, explore beehive-shaped imperial tombs of the Western Xia Dynasty, take in the magnificent Tenger Desert, overlooking the Yellow River at Qintongxia Grand Canyon and camp out in the clear desert night sky studded with twinkling stars.

For More Information Click Here

July 15-22 & July 31-Aug 7 | 8-Day Silk Road Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

July 23-25 | Stunning Huangshan

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

July 23-27 & Aug 6-10 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot, and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

July 25-31 & Aug 6-12 | 7-Day South Xinjiang Tour with Kashgar

822638553.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This seven-day Southern Xinjiang tour by comfortable vehicles rides through the vast desert and plateau to discover Urumqi, Turpan, Kashgar and Tashkurgan, exploring the history and culture of disappeared kingdoms and experience the local exotic flavor.

For More Information Click Here

July 30-Aug 1 | Liren Canyon

492649900.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Liren Canyon in Xianju, Zhejiang, is an awesome natural canyon located between mountains, perfect for river hiking with its crystal clear waters and natural pools. Enjoy the scenic landscape of boats bobbing on the river as you pass farmhouses and orchards. If it gets too hot, just take a dip too cool off. You can also take in the local culture, with stone inscriptions, paintings, calligraphy and legends.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour

1724379249.jpg

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China's largest and arguably its most beautiful. The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao Village in the world. Eat with the local people and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China. 

For More Information Click Here

July & Aug | Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is heading back to the breathtaking Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats (over the past three-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats). They will be staying at beautiful secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang villages for some healthy living for both body and mind.

865892726.jpg

Caojiawu Village: 

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

1119874481.jpg

Guanyintang Village:

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals Travel Travel Guide china

