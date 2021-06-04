Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported that six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered yesterday. Two of the cases were previously identified as asymptomatic carriers.

One of the recorded cases was on Haizhu district’s Binjiang Jie Dao Shadi Zhi Jie (滨江街道沙地直接).

The other five cases were in Liwan district, which has been put under strict virus prevention and control measures in recent days.

The health commission also registered one local asymptomatic carrier, two imported COVID-19 cases and two imported asymptomatic cases yesterday.

The drop in both locally transmitted cases and imported cases on Thursday is hopefully the start of a trend back to normalcy in the provincial capital.

Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou health commission, said the total number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in this recent cluster reached 70 as of Wednesday. The first confirmed case in Liwan district was detected on May 21, according to Chen.

On Thursday, Liwan subdistricts Zhongnan, Baihedong and Dongjiao were cordoned off for stricter management. Meanwhile, the northern part of the district will undergo mass nucleic acid testing in the coming days.



On Friday, Nanfang Daily reported that autonomous vehicles were delivering supplies to Haizhu and Liwan districts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday evening, Panyu health authorities announced a 14-day district-wide suspension of dine-in services, starting immediately. The measure will end on June 17, barring any future announcements.



The notice added that all entertainment venues, spa facilities and swimming pools need to make appointments for guests to limit capacity. Temperature checks, health codes and sign-ins will also be implemented.

