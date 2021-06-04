  1. home
  2. Articles

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

By That's Guangzhou, June 4, 2021

0 0

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported that six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered yesterday. Two of the cases were previously identified as asymptomatic carriers.

One of the recorded cases was on Haizhu district’s Binjiang Jie Dao Shadi Zhi Jie (滨江街道沙地直接). 

The other five cases were in Liwan district, which has been put under strict virus prevention and control measures in recent days.

The health commission also registered one local asymptomatic carrier, two imported COVID-19 cases and two imported asymptomatic cases yesterday.

The drop in both locally transmitted cases and imported cases on Thursday is hopefully the start of a trend back to normalcy in the provincial capital.

gz-cases.jpg

Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou health commission, said the total number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in this recent cluster reached 70 as of Wednesday. The first confirmed case in Liwan district was detected on May 21, according to Chen.

On Thursday, Liwan subdistricts Zhongnan, Baihedong and Dongjiao were cordoned off for stricter management. Meanwhile, the northern part of the district will undergo mass nucleic acid testing in the coming days.

liwan.jpg
Image via 楼市前线

On Friday, Nanfang Daily reported that autonomous vehicles were delivering supplies to Haizhu and Liwan districts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

weride.jpegWeRide Robobus delivering goods to COVID-19 high-risk areas. Image via 南方日报 h/t 锋潮科技

On Thursday evening, Panyu health authorities announced a 14-day district-wide suspension of dine-in services, starting immediately. The measure will end on June 17, barring any future announcements.

panyu.png
Screengrab via 广州市番禺区人民政府

The notice added that all entertainment venues, spa facilities and swimming pools need to make appointments for guests to limit capacity. Temperature checks, health codes and sign-ins will also be implemented.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

[Cover image via @廖小利/Weibo]

Guangzhou Covid-19 Coronavirus

more news

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were detected in Guangzhou’s Liwan district.

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

On Wednesday, Guangdong province reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases - seven in Guangzhou and three in Foshan.

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

More than three million people have received two doses in Guangzhou.

You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

Visit the Suikang (穗康) Mini-Program to schedule an appointment at a nearby hospital or clinic.

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

It’s been a hectic week in Guangzhou and neighboring cities as a cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged.

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday, Guangzhou health authorities reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

'Unplugged' Live Music in Beijing

'Unplugged' Live Music in Beijing

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives