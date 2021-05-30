Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

It’s been a hectic week in Guangzhou and neighboring cities as a cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged.



On Sunday morning, the provincial health commission said 12 locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Guangzhou on Saturday. One asymptomatic case was also reported in Foshan.

Guangzhou authorities issued a stay-at-home order on Saturday for several streets in Liwan district, with only one person per household allowed to leave their apartment to buy daily necessities. These streets include Baihedong Jie, Zhongnan Jie, Dongjiao Jie and Chongkou Jie.

As of May 29, there are seven medium-risk areas in Guangdong, including six in Guangzhou and one in Foshan.

Image via 澎湃新闻

Throughout Liwan district, entertainment venues, indoor sports venues, markets and childcare facilities have been asked to close, while restaurants are only permitted to do take-out.

Schools – excluding junior high and senior high – have been called on to suspend offline courses.

In addition, the Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau is restricting entrance from several subway stations and bus stations in areas under tight epidemic control and prevention measures.

Citywide restrictions include bans on big celebrations and gatherings, and indoor public venues are open at 75% capacity, according to the city government, as cited by Global Times.

According to a Weibo post by the Guangdong government on Sunday, both Yuexiu and Haizhu districts will undergo district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 30 to June 1.

